Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 3, 2024

Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers
The Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers game on Sunday is the second and final head-to-head meeting between the two teams this season. During their first matchup on Feb. 5, the Dallas Mavericks secured a 118-102 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

With the Sixers continuing to wait for the return of Joel Embiid from his left lateral meniscus injury, the team will continue to face challenges in securing victories.

Entering Sunday's game, the Mavericks are coming off of Friday night's 138-110 loss to the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the 76ers will look to continue their success from Friday night's 121-114 victory from the Charlotte Hornets.

The Dallas Mavericks started the game on a 11-0 run. It all started with an alley-oop dunk from Dereck Lively II, leading to three straight shots from beyond the arc. However, Philadelphia responded with a 14-2 run to claim a one-point lead at 6:23 in the first quarter.

By the end of the first quarter, 76ers star Tyrese Maxey showed out with 17 points, as the Dallas Mavericks fell short of slowing him down. Interestingly, Dallas ranks 22nd defensively across the league.

Similar to Kyrie Irving's start during their previous game against the Boston Celtics, the eight-time NBA All-Star struggled to get consistent shots up.

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

PlayerPTSREB AST STLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Josh Green5410022-51-20-03
P.J. Washington5000002-41-30-0-5
Dereck Lively II4200012-30-00-07
Kyrie Irving5430022-31-10-0-8
Luka Doncic15670046-122-31-14
Tim Hardaway Jr.0000000-50-40-0-10
Derrick Jones Jr.8300102-22-22-2-8
Daniel Gafford0400000-10-00-0-14
Maxi Kleber 2110000-10-12-2-2
Dante Exum1000000-00-01-2-2
Jaden HardyDNP - Coach's Decision
Markieff MorrisDNP - Coach's Decision
Dwight PowellDNP - Coach's Decision
Olivier-Maxence Prosper DNP - Coach's Decision

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FG FT+/-
Buddy Hield6221002-92-70-0-5
Tobias Harris14411016-100-22-311
Mo Bamba2210001-10-00-0-9
Kyle Lowry2121000-50-32-2-5
Tyrese Maxey19232008-131-42-28
Paul Reed11611104-51-12-214
Kelly Oubre Jr.2110100-50-32-21
Nicolas Batum0602000-30-20-014
KJ Martin0001000-00-00-0-4
Ricky Council IVDNP - Coach's Decision
Cameron PayneDNP - Coach's Decision

