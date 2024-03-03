Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 3, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers game on Sunday is the second and final head-to-head meeting between the two teams this season. During their first matchup on Feb. 5, the Dallas Mavericks secured a 118-102 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

With the Sixers continuing to wait for the return of Joel Embiid from his left lateral meniscus injury, the team will continue to face challenges in securing victories.

Entering Sunday's game, the Mavericks are coming off of Friday night's 138-110 loss to the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the 76ers will look to continue their success from Friday night's 121-114 victory from the Charlotte Hornets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dallas Mavericks started the game on a 11-0 run. It all started with an alley-oop dunk from Dereck Lively II, leading to three straight shots from beyond the arc. However, Philadelphia responded with a 14-2 run to claim a one-point lead at 6:23 in the first quarter.

By the end of the first quarter, 76ers star Tyrese Maxey showed out with 17 points, as the Dallas Mavericks fell short of slowing him down. Interestingly, Dallas ranks 22nd defensively across the league.

Similar to Kyrie Irving's start during their previous game against the Boston Celtics, the eight-time NBA All-Star struggled to get consistent shots up.

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Josh Green 5 4 1 0 0 2 2-5 1-2 0-0 3 P.J. Washington 5 0 0 0 0 0 2-4 1-3 0-0 -5 Dereck Lively II 4 2 0 0 0 1 2-3 0-0 0-0 7 Kyrie Irving 5 4 3 0 0 2 2-3 1-1 0-0 -8 Luka Doncic 15 6 7 0 0 4 6-12 2-3 1-1 4 Tim Hardaway Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-5 0-4 0-0 -10 Derrick Jones Jr. 8 3 0 0 1 0 2-2 2-2 2-2 -8 Daniel Gafford 0 4 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -14 Maxi Kleber 2 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 2-2 -2 Dante Exum 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 -2 Jaden Hardy DNP - Coach's Decision Markieff Morris DNP - Coach's Decision Dwight Powell DNP - Coach's Decision Olivier-Maxence Prosper DNP - Coach's Decision

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Buddy Hield 6 2 2 1 0 0 2-9 2-7 0-0 -5 Tobias Harris 14 4 1 1 0 1 6-10 0-2 2-3 11 Mo Bamba 2 2 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -9 Kyle Lowry 2 1 2 1 0 0 0-5 0-3 2-2 -5 Tyrese Maxey 19 2 3 2 0 0 8-13 1-4 2-2 8 Paul Reed 11 6 1 1 1 0 4-5 1-1 2-2 14 Kelly Oubre Jr. 2 1 1 0 1 0 0-5 0-3 2-2 1 Nicolas Batum 0 6 0 2 0 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 14 KJ Martin 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Ricky Council IV DNP - Coach's Decision Cameron Payne DNP - Coach's Decision