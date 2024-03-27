Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral Moments (March 26)

The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings tipped off a two-game mini-series in California on Tuesday. With a 0-2 record in their head-to-head clashes, Dallas aimed to stay in contention during their third meeting.

With Luka Doncic's supporting players at full health, the Mavericks were optimistic about their chances of staying competitive. Doncic, P.J. Washington, and Tim Hardaway Jr. sparked an early surge for the Mavericks. Together, they propelled the visitors to a narrow 31-28 lead. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and Keon Ellis kept the hosts within reach with their contributions.

In the second quarter, the Mavericks attempted to extend their lead, but the Kings resiliently resisted. Luka Doncic shone brightly during this period, erupting for 19 points after a relatively quiet seven-point first quarter. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving remained limited to six points even after 24 minutes of play.

The Kings stayed on the Mavericks' heels with crucial scoring from De’Aaron Fox, who contributed 11 points in the period. Domantas Sabonis' dominance on the boards and adept playmaking posed continuous challenges for the Mavericks throughout the first half.

Sabonis appeared poised to achieve yet another triple-double performance. Nonetheless, as the teams headed into halftime, Dallas maintained a 58-53 lead.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings top 5 highlights and viral moments

#5 Keegan Murray gets the steal vs Luka Doncic one-on-one

As Luka Doncic attempted to isolate at the top of the key, Murray astutely anticipated his dribble sequence after a between-the-leg move. He executed a well-timed swipe to steal the ball, then swiftly dove for the loose ball.

Murray quickly initiated the transition, finding Malik Monk to convert the defense into offense seamlessly.

#4 Domantas Sabonis pump fakes three defenders

Following a successful cut to the rim and receiving a pass right under the basket, Domantas Sabonis found himself surrounded by three Mavericks defenders attempting to block his shot.

However, Sabonis showcased his finesse by executing multiple pump fakes, effectively fooling all three defenders before calmly laying the ball into the basket. His adept footwork and patience proved pivotal in securing the score despite the defensive pressure.

#3 Kyrie Irving with a two-handed jam

Kyrie Irving deftly navigated through the Kings' perimeter defense, driving to his right and effortlessly penetrating the paint. With no opposition in sight, he elevated for a dunk without facing any defensive contest.

#2 Kyrie Irving puts the game away early

Irving initiated a transition play, dribbling the ball from the Mavericks' half-court into Kings territory, where he encountered Alex Len switched onto him defensively. Employing a deceptive move, Irving faked a left drive with a swift crossover before smoothly executing a step-back 3-pointer.

In the subsequent play, Irving utilized a screen at the top of the key to create separation from his defender. Despite facing some defensive pressure, he confidently knocked down a semi-contested 3-pointer, effectively extending the lead to double digits and solidifying the victory for the Mavs.

#1 Luka Doncic with the tomfoolery

Luka Doncic spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench as the Mavericks maintained a comfortable double-digit lead.

However, during his time off the court, he shared a light-hearted and amusing moment with teammate Derrick Jones Jr., engaging in the viral 'rizz' gesture. This playful interaction even captured the attention of Mark Cuban as well.

The Mavericks blew out the Kings 132-96 on the road and will play again on Friday at the Golden 1 Center.