Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 16) | 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament

The Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings faced each other on Wednesday in the Play-In Tournament. Dallas lost 0-3 in the regular season series but it could avenge those losses with one upset in California. The Mavericks could send the home team on vacation with a victory to face the Memphis Grizzlies for another winner-take-all showdown.

Dallas raced out of the starting block to build a 14-7 lead near the halfway point of the first quarter. Sacramento responded to close out the period strong and take a 29-27 edge after 12 minutes.

The Mavericks went berserk from behind the arc to leave the Kings reeling in the second quarter. Dallas missed just twice out of 10 attempts from 3-point distance to put the hosts on their heels. Klay Thompson, who went 4-for-4 from that range, led the onslaught. The 44-19 explosion pushed the Mavericks to a commanding 71-48 halftime lead.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 12 5 0 P.J. Washington 10 4 1 Naji Marshall 9 2 2 Dereck Lively II 2 1 4 Klay Thompson 16 4 2 Caleb Martin 0 1 2 Daniel Gafford 5 1 0 Dante Exum 6 2 5 Brandon Williams 9 0 4 Max Christie 2 1 0 Kai Jones - - - - - - - - - - Kessler Edwards - - - - - - - - - Dwight Powell -- - - - - - - - Spencer Dinwiddie - - - - - - - - - Jaden Hardy - - - - -- - - -

Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Domantas Sabonis 5 5 3 DeMar DeRozan 13 2 1 Keegan Murray 5 4 2 Zach LaVine 8 2 5 Keon Ellis 9 0 1 Trey Lyles 3 5 0 Jonas Valanciunas 0 0 0 Devin Carter 5 0 0 Jae Crowder - - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Crawford - - - - - - - - - - Doug McDermott - - - - - - - - - - Isaac Jones - - - - - - - - - Markelle Fultz - - - - - - - - - - Terence Davis - - - - - - - - - Mason Jones - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

