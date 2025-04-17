  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 16) | 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 16) | 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 17, 2025 03:18 GMT
NBA: Play-In-Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score for Apr. 16 Play-In Tournament game.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings faced each other on Wednesday in the Play-In Tournament. Dallas lost 0-3 in the regular season series but it could avenge those losses with one upset in California. The Mavericks could send the home team on vacation with a victory to face the Memphis Grizzlies for another winner-take-all showdown.

Dallas raced out of the starting block to build a 14-7 lead near the halfway point of the first quarter. Sacramento responded to close out the period strong and take a 29-27 edge after 12 minutes.

The Mavericks went berserk from behind the arc to leave the Kings reeling in the second quarter. Dallas missed just twice out of 10 attempts from 3-point distance to put the hosts on their heels. Klay Thompson, who went 4-for-4 from that range, led the onslaught. The 44-19 explosion pushed the Mavericks to a commanding 71-48 halftime lead.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis1250
P.J. Washington1041
Naji Marshall922
Dereck Lively II214
Klay Thompson1642
Caleb Martin012
Daniel Gafford510
Dante Exum625
Brandon Williams904
Max Christie210
Kai Jones----------
Kessler Edwards---------
Dwight Powell--- ------
Spencer Dinwiddie- - -------
Jaden Hardy- - -------
Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Domantas Sabonis553
DeMar DeRozan1321
Keegan Murray542
Zach LaVine825
Keon Ellis901
Trey Lyles350
Jonas Valanciunas000
Devin Carter500
Jae Crowder----------
Isaiah Crawford----------
Doug McDermott----------
Isaac Jones---------
Markelle Fultz- - --------
Terence Davis- - -------
Mason Jones- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

