Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart Apr. 16 | NBA Play-In Tournament

The Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks will fight it out in the play-in tournament game for the chance of being in contention for securing the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Wednesday night’s do-or-die clash will take place at the Golden 1 Center with the winner facing the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Kings enter the clash with a massive metal edge over their opponents, having swept the regular season series 3-0.

Sacramento won 110-100 in their first meeting this season in December. However, the dynamics were quite different considering both teams’ rosters have drastically changed since then. The Mavs parted ways with Luka Doncic. Whereas, the Kings traded away De’Aaron Fox, acquiring Zach LaVine in return.

On Feb. 10, the American Airlines Center witnessed an action-packed thriller between both teams. Sacramento erased a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Ultimately, DeMar DeRozan connected a midrange floater to help the Kings seal the 129-128 win.

The high-scoring battle witnessed an entertaining duel between Kyrie Irving (30 points) and DeRozan (42 points).

The final regular season matchup on Apr. 2 had a completely different outcome. The LaVine-DeRozan duo collectively scored 42 points, contributing to the Kings’ 122-98 blowout win.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 16

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup

The Dallas Mavericks’ projected starting lineup includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin, and Dereck Lively II.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Spencer Dinwiddie Klay Thompson P.J. Washington Caleb Martin Dereck Lively II Jaden Hardy Max Christie Naji Marshall Daniel Gafford Dante Exum Dwight Powell

Sacramento Kings starting lineup

The Sacramento Kings are expected to start with Keon Ellis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Keon Ellis Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Keegan Murray Domantas Sabonis Devin Carter Terenc e Davis Doug Mc D ermott Tre y Lyles Jonas Vala nciunas Markell e F ultz Isaa c Jones Jae Crowder

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for April 16

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled two players out for tonight’s game. Kyrie Irving and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will be sidelined due to left knee and right wrist injuries, respectively.

The team has also listed Brandon Williams (left oblique) as “questionable” and Anthony Davis (left adductor) as “probable”, suggesting that decisions regarding their availability will be taken closer to tip-off.

Sacramento Kings injury report

TheKings have merely two players in the injury report. Jake LaRavia (left thumb) and Malik Monk (left calf) are officially ruled out.

