Dallas Maverics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 27, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers have an exciting game tonight as a former star player will play against his former team. Being from opposite conferences, both teams only have two games against each other this season. The Cavs won their first game and the Mavs are hoping to even out the season series.
Both teams have their stars healthy and are looking to improve their record. The Mavericks are coming off a 133-111 loss against the Indiana Pacers. Myles Turner took over the game and had 33 points and eight rebounds. For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic's 33 points, six rebounds and six assists performance wasn't enough for the team to win, however.
For Cleveland, they are looking to get another win after their 114-105 win against the Washington Wizards. The frontcourt stars took over the win. Both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen had 20 points in the game. However, Mobley's five blocks were the true game-changer.
Tonight, the Cavs are hoping to finish their season series against the Mavs with a win. However, given that Dallas has a healthy bunch, beating them wouldn't be easy. Their former star player, Kyrie Irving, has been spectacular in the past few games.
Irving has been averaging 28.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last five games. Additionally, Doncic has been playing like an MVP, as he leads the league in scoring with 34.3. The Mavericks aren't the only team that has a prolific scorer.
Cleveland has Donovan Mitchell, who's averaging 28.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists. The Cavs led the game at halftime with a 60-56 score. However, Doncic dominated the game with 27 points.
Despite leading the game with nine turnovers, the Cavs are still on top. However, the Mavs have utilized the three to their advantage, slightly leading with a 45% efficiency.
