"Dallas is taking good steps": Luka Doncic is keeping one eye on Mavericks while being focused for Slovenia at FIBA World Cup 2023

Luka Doncic was recently named the captain of the Slovenian FIBA World Cup team ahead of the tipoff of the highly anticipated global tournament on Aug. 25. After he and the Dallas Mavericks came up short of making the NBA Playoffs last season, Doncic has used his time so far this offseason to get in shape.

With the chance to represent his country rapidly approaching, and an eagerness to win, both in FIBA and in the NBA, Luka Doncic seems to be in a much better place. Late in the season, amid the Dallas Mavericks' free fall down the standings, he said to media members that he simply wasn't having fun on the court anymore.

Although he has been away from the Mavericks, Luka Doncic has been keeping a close eye on the team's offseason moves. In addition to re-signing former NBA champion Kyrie Irving, the team made a number of moves to bolster its roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From the signing of Seth Curry to big trades for Grant Williams and Richuan Holmes, things seem to be looking up in Dallas. While speaking to media members on Saturday during a press conference held by the Slovenian Basketball Federation, he said:

"I'm with the national team now, so I don't think about that, but Dallas is taking good steps. We can still sign someone, or maybe not."

Currently, the team has just over $36.2 million in cap holds, with $21.4 million stemming from Christian Wood's contract. Although the big man had a good year with the Mavericks last season, he seems destined to part ways with the franchise.

2023 NBA All Star - Practice & Media Availability

Luka Doncic is eager to get back out on the court for Slovenia after disappointing 2022 loss

Back in September of 2022, Luka Doncic and Team Slovenia came up short in their quarterfinal loss to Poland at EuroBasket 2022. As the young superstar explained to media members in the immediate aftermath of the loss, he let both his team and his country down.

Given that, it's no surprise that he's eager to return to the court for the first time since April and help propel the team to a championship. After being named captain of the team once more, Luka Doncic opened up to media members about his offseason and his goals for the FIBA World Cup:

Slovenia v Poland: Quarterfinal Round - FIBA EuroBasket 2022

"The goal is always the same. Every time we go to a championship, the goal is to win it. What happens is another topic. The goal is always the same for me. ... I feel better this year, It can also be seen. Anze Macek chased and pushed me well."

Slovenia is set to compete in Group F, alongside Venezuela, Georgia and Cape Verde, with their first game set to take place on Aug. 26 against Venezuela. Two days later, the team will take on Georgia, before then wrapping up the group stage with a game against Cape Verde on Aug. 30.

(Suggested Reading: FIBA World Cup 2023 schedule)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)