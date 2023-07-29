Watch: Luka Doncic looks in phenomenal shape and is ready to dominate at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Luka Doncic may be the biggest NBA star to be part of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, with other top-tier players in the league opting to rest. With the chance to dominate the competition, the Slovenian star looks beefed up weeks before the tournament begins.

In a video posted by BasketNews on Twitter, Doncic can be seen attending practice with the Slovenian national team for the first time and looking more jacked than his usual Dallas Mavericks look.

BasketNews @BasketNews_com



pic.twitter.com/69gNGP0Uo9 Luka Doncic arrives to begin World Cup preparations with Slovenia

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Slovenia will be playing their group phase in Okinawa, Japan and are bracketed with Georgia, Venezuela and Cabo Verde. The team is one of the favorite to come out from the bracket as they own the highest FIBA ranking at 7th best.

Luka Doncic is one of the few NBA players that are also in the Okinawa bracket with Cabe Verde having Edy Tavares and Toko Shengeila playing for Georgia.

The last time Doncic represented Slovenia was during the Olympics where they fell short of a Bronze medal finish after losing to Australia, 93-107. In six Olympic games, the young player flashed his skills, providing 23.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

Slovenia hopes to capitalize Luka Doncic to avoid going through qualifiers again

It was a rough summer for the Slovenian national team during the last Olympics as they needed to go to Kaunas, Lithuania to compete in a qualifying tournament before competing in China.

The objective of the team right now is to be one of the top two European finishers in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in order to go straight to Paris, France for the 2024 Olympic games.

Brian Windhorst said in his podcast, The Hoop Collective:

“Slovenia finished fourth place in the Olympics in 2021 and Luka was unconscious in that tournament. If you’re a Luka fan, if you’re a Mavericks fan — keep an eye on what Slovenia can do.”

France is already qualified for the Olympic games as host and Spain will be one of the toughest competition for the European group. With Greece not having Giannis Antetokounmpo while Serbia won't be joined by reigning NBA champion Nikola Jokic, Slovenia has a prime chance of skipping the qualifiers.

The Dallas Mavericks ended their season early and missed the play-in tournament which also gave Luka Doncic time to rest and recuperate in time to get in shape for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)