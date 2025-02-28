Dalton Knecht stats tonight: Did Lakers rookie make an impact vs depleted Timberwolves? (Feb. 27)

Dalton Knecht hasn’t seen consistent playing time with the Los Angeles Lakers, who nearly traded him to the Charlotte Hornets at the deadline for Mark Williams — a deal that ultimately fell through due to Williams’ medical concerns.

Since the voided trade, Knecht has averaged just 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game, with his best outing being a 10-point performance in his first game after the deal collapsed.

On Thursday night, as the Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves who were without Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, Dalton Knecht checked in three minutes into the second quarter but missed both of his shot attempts before being subbed out.

He returned to the court with two minutes left in the third quarter, where Anthony Edwards got ejected, but failed to log any stats.

In the fourth quarter, Knecht finally had a chance to get on the scoreboard after drawing a foul on an outlet play, but he missed both free throws.

His night ended scoreless, marking the first time since the failed trade that he went without a point. The last time he was held scoreless was back on Jan. 5.

Below are Dalton Knecht's full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Dalton Knecht 11:00 0 1 0 0 2 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -2

Paul George calls nixed trade a ‘blessing’ for Dalton Knecht

Dalton Knecht’s rookie season has been a rollercoaster — from impressing in Summer League and preseason to being included in a surprise trade to Charlotte that was later voided, allowing him to stay with the Lakers.

For Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, the situation should be seen as a blessing in disguise.

“You're a rookie, appreciate your blessings for what it is," George said (per SI). "You're playing for the most storied franchise in the NBA, go out there and prove why you belong, why that was a bad decision.”

“And to be honest., take it as a compliment, you played so well you had trade bait, there’s teams out there that want you."

George himself knows what it’s like to be traded, having been dealt twice in his career — first from the Indiana Pacers to the OKC Thunder, then later in what many consider one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history, when the Thunder sent him to the LA Clippers in exchange for a haul of assets, including now MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

