Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Mark Williams' Hornets? (Feb. 19)

Dalton Knecht and the Lakers squared off against Mark Williams' Charlotte Hornets in Wednesday’s regular season matchup. However, the rookie remained on the bench throughout the first quarter as coach JJ Redick opted not to give him any early minutes. Knecht finally saw action at the start of the second quarter as part of the Lakers' rotation.

Ad

The former Tennessee standout missed his first field goal attempt from inside the arc but quickly redeemed himself by sinking his next shot, a 3-pointer. He missed his next attempt from beyond the arc but pulled down two rebounds in quick succession to make an impact.

Expand Tweet

By halftime, Dalton Knecht had logged 7:10 minutes, recording three points on 1 of 3 shooting from the field, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc. He also had two rebounds and one steal.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback