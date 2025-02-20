  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dalton Knecht
  • Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Mark Williams' Hornets? (Feb. 19)

Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Mark Williams' Hornets? (Feb. 19)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 20, 2025 04:01 GMT
Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Mark Williams' Hornets? (Feb. 19). (Source: Getty)

Dalton Knecht and the Lakers squared off against Mark Williams' Charlotte Hornets in Wednesday’s regular season matchup. However, the rookie remained on the bench throughout the first quarter as coach JJ Redick opted not to give him any early minutes. Knecht finally saw action at the start of the second quarter as part of the Lakers' rotation.

Ad

The former Tennessee standout missed his first field goal attempt from inside the arc but quickly redeemed himself by sinking his next shot, a 3-pointer. He missed his next attempt from beyond the arc but pulled down two rebounds in quick succession to make an impact.

By halftime, Dalton Knecht had logged 7:10 minutes, recording three points on 1 of 3 shooting from the field, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc. He also had two rebounds and one steal.

also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी