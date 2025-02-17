Dalton Knecht drops blunt 5-word reaction to Draymond Green’s criticism of Rising Stars playing in All-Star Game

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht had a blunt response to Draymond Green’s criticism of Rising Stars participating in the All-Star Game on Sunday. Knecht, representing Candace’s Rising Stars, put on a stellar performance against Shaq’s OGs. However, despite his impressive showing, the Rising Stars fell short, losing 42-35.

After the game, Knecht was asked about Green’s remarks questioning the inclusion of Rising Stars in the All-Star event. The Lakers rookie kept his response brief, offering a subtle five-word reaction.

"It’s Draymond. He’s just talking," Knecht said.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green strongly criticized the inclusion of Rising Stars in the All-Star Game, calling it "absurd." The Golden State Warriors forward reflected on how, in the past, earning a spot in the All-Star Game was a significant challenge, requiring players to prove themselves at the highest level.

Green firmly stated that adding Rising Stars is not the solution to improving the All-Star Game.

"I had to work so hard to play on Sunday night of All-Star Weekend," Green said on TNT. "And because ratings are down, because the game is bad, we're bringing in Rising Stars. That's not a fix. I never played in the Rising Stars game. My first two years, I didn't touch that game. And these guys get to touch the All-Star floor on Sunday night, like when the floor is the floor?

"...To be playing in the All-Star Game, and you did not make the All-Star team, is absurd."

Speaking of Green, the four-time NBA champion has secured four All-Star selections over the course of his illustrious career. Last time Green was named an All-Star was in 2022.

Dalton Knecht's performance vs. Shaq's OGs

Lakers fans were eager to see Dalton Knecht face off against his teammate LeBron James in the All-Star Game, but that matchup never materialized. LeBron withdrew at the last minute to manage his injury, leaving Knecht to showcase his skills against elite competition, including Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

The former Tennessee standout made his presence felt, finishing with eight points and two rebounds in just over 10 minutes of play. He shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 6 from beyond the arc.

