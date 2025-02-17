Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' Lakers teammate fare in 2025 NBA All-Star Semifinal vs Shaq's OGs?

In the 2025 NBA All-Star Semifinal Game 2, Candace’s Rising Stars squared off against the Shaq's OGs at the the Chase Center on Sunday. Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht was in the starting lineup for the Rising Stars, joining Keyonte George, Stephon Castle, Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey on the court.

Ad

The Lakers rookie took two shots before the first timeout at the 3:30 mark. He missed an attempt from inside the arc but successfully knocked down his first 3-pointer of the night.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The young forward maintained his aggressiveness on offense while also contributing defensively. He knocked down two more shots, quickly reaching eight points. One basket came from inside the arc, while he drilled another 3-pointer. As the Rising Stars trailed 28-26, the game headed into the second timeout.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the end, Dalton Knecht finished the game with eight points on 3 of 6 shooting from the floor, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range. He also recorded two rebounds in 10:34 minutes.

Ad

Fans react to Dalton Knecht's performance

Social media erupted after Dalton Knecht put on a stellar performance against Shaq’s OGs. Despite his team falling short, the rookie made a strong impression, earning praise from fans for his efforts.

"Knecht should have played the whole game. Castle no team Play. Had he played more Knecht could have shot them in it. Knecht is a critical player If the Lakers are to compete this season. Hoping that Vando, Gabe DFS inspire his D. If so he can bealna monster keeper with Luka. Lucky to have him back!" a fan commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"So glad he’s back," commented another fan.

"Didn’t get the ball enough down the stretch. Good showing this weekend though," a fan said.

"All these dudes wanted all the clout and didn't want to pass to an actual 3 point shooter smh Knecht could've easily won the game for them," said another fan.

After the game, Knecht was asked about the advice he received from LeBron James before stepping onto the court. The Lakers rookie shared that the four-time NBA champion kept it simple, telling him to "shoot it."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback