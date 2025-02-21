Dalton Knecht stats tonight: How did the Lakers rookie fare against the Portland Trail Blazers (Feb. 20)

Dalton Knecht was off to a quiet start as the LA Lakers led the Portland Trail Blazers 55-47 at halftime at the Moda Center on Thursday. The rookie came off the bench in the second half and had one rebound along with two assists. Knecht was yet to score with an attempt each from the field and the 3-point line in under five minutes of action.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Dalton Knecht 0 1 2 0 0 0

Knecht comes into the season averaging 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks. He has been shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.8% from the deep.

Dalton Knecht eager to learn from Luka Doncic: "Get to learn from a lot of greats"

Dalton Knecht was one of the Lakers players to hit the trade block after he was shipped to the Charlotte Hornets as part of the Mark Williams trade. However, the big failed the physical, and the Lakers' 17th pick from the 2024 draft class was back in the Lakers fold. Upon return, he spoke about re-joining LA and learning from Doncic. Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

“It’s strange. I’m one of the few people that’s ever been traded and then come back, so it’s been a crazy journey. I’m just glad to be back and be a part of the team. I get to learn from Luka now. I had AD, Bron and now I’m with Luka and Bron. So, it’s crazy. I get to learn from a lot of greats."

Knecht had an impressive All-Star weekend with his side winning the Rising Stars challenge. He was one of the few rookies fortunate to face off against the All-Star unit and the rookie made a splash with solid efforts on both ends of the floor.

