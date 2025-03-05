Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie follow up vs Pelicans after rediscovering his mojo last game? (Mar. 4)

LA Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht rediscovered his mojo in the last game against the LA Clippers with a 19-point outing. Knecht was active all over the offensive end of the floor in that clash with his shooting, cuts, and positioning. It was a critical performance as the Lakers won by a six-point margin (108-102) while missing Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.
The Lakers were without the duo again in Tuesday's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans. Knecht, however, didn't have the same box score production he had in the first half of the Clippers game. In 10 minutes, the rookie tallied three points on 1 of 3 shots, all from beyond the arc. He had two rebounds and one assist. Knecht's best moment of the half was his lob to Jaxson Hayes.
