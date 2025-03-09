Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie perform in tough road game against Boston Celtics? (Mar. 8)

Dalton Knecht and the LA Lakers crossed swords against the Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated game at TD Garden on Saturday. The rookie came off the bench in the first quarter as JJ Redick chose to start LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Knecht didn't attempt a 3-pointer in the opening period but managed to score his first points with a simple layup off an assist from LeBron. The former Tennessee standout was also active defensively, making a few solid hustle plays.

By the end of the first quarter, Knecht had recorded two points, one rebound, one assist and one block in just over four minutes of play, shooting a perfect 1 of 1 from the field.

In the second quarter, the Lakers rookie still didn't have the chance to take a shot from beyond the arc. However, he did score again, this time with a basket from inside the arc.

At half time, Dalton Knecht had four points, one rebound, one assist and one block while shooting 2 of 2 from the field in 7:38 minutes.

