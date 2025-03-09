  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dalton Knecht
  • Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie perform in tough road game against Boston Celtics? (Mar. 8)

Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie perform in tough road game against Boston Celtics? (Mar. 8)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:42 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie perform in tough road game against Boston Celtics? (Mar. 8). (Image Source: Getty)

Dalton Knecht and the LA Lakers crossed swords against the Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated game at TD Garden on Saturday. The rookie came off the bench in the first quarter as JJ Redick chose to start LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Ad

Knecht didn't attempt a 3-pointer in the opening period but managed to score his first points with a simple layup off an assist from LeBron. The former Tennessee standout was also active defensively, making a few solid hustle plays.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

By the end of the first quarter, Knecht had recorded two points, one rebound, one assist and one block in just over four minutes of play, shooting a perfect 1 of 1 from the field.

In the second quarter, the Lakers rookie still didn't have the chance to take a shot from beyond the arc. However, he did score again, this time with a basket from inside the arc.

At half time, Dalton Knecht had four points, one rebound, one assist and one block while shooting 2 of 2 from the field in 7:38 minutes.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी