Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers sharpshooter fare against Clippers? (Feb. 28)

The LA Lakers squared off against their cross-town rivals, the LA Clippers, in a crucial regular season game on Friday. Dalton Knecht came off the bench as the Lakers opened the game with a starting lineup of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes.

Knecht came out firing, providing an immediate scoring boost for the Lakers after entering the game. He knocked down his first two 3-pointers, starting the game with a perfect 2 of 2 from beyond the arc.

Though he missed his third attempt, a shot inside the arc, Knecht remained active in other areas. He recorded an assist and contributed defensively with a steal.

By halftime, Dalton Knecht had accumulated six points on 2 of 4 shooting, including a perfect 2 of 3 from 3-point range. He also added one rebound, one assist and one steal in six minutes.

