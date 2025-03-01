Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers sharpshooter fare against Clippers? (Feb. 28)

The LA Lakers squared off against their cross-town rivals, the LA Clippers, in a crucial regular season game on Friday. Dalton Knecht came off the bench as the Lakers opened the game with a starting lineup of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes.
Knecht came out firing, providing an immediate scoring boost for the Lakers after entering the game. He knocked down his first two 3-pointers, starting the game with a perfect 2 of 2 from beyond the arc.
Though he missed his third attempt, a shot inside the arc, Knecht remained active in other areas. He recorded an assist and contributed defensively with a steal.
By halftime, Dalton Knecht had accumulated six points on 2 of 4 shooting, including a perfect 2 of 3 from 3-point range. He also added one rebound, one assist and one steal in six minutes.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.