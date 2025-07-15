Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: JJ Redick shows up to watch Lakers sharpshooter in Summer League game vs Clippers (July 14)

Dalton Knecht took the floor for the LA Lakers during their NBA Summer League matchup against the LA Clippers at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday. The arena was brimming with star power as Lakers head coach JJ Redick, LeBron James, Deandre Ayton, Austin Reaves, Jared Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes were all in attendance to catch the action.

Ad

Knecht returned to action after one game absence and started alongside Bronny James, Cole Swider, Christian Koloko and DJ Steward. The former Tennessee standout got off to a slow start, going without a shot attempt in the game’s first five minutes. His first attempt came midway through the first quarter, a 3-pointer that failed to connect.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dalton Knecht endured a tough first quarter, missing his lone 3-point attempt and surprisingly bricking both of his free-throw shots. In eight minutes, he managed just one rebound and posted a -9 plus-minus on the floor.

In the second quarter, Knecht tried to shoot his way out of a slump, but continued to struggle, missing several shots before finally connecting on a 3-pointer. He took six shots in the period, converting two of them and his increased aggression also earned him a pair of trips to the free-throw line.

At half time, Knecht had six points on 2-of-7 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range, and 1-of-4 from the free-throw line. He also recorded three rebounds and one turnover in 14 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More