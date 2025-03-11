Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: Lakers rookie earns spot in starting lineup with LeBron James and others injured vs Nets (Mar. 10)

Dalton Knecht and the LA Lakers faced off against the Brooklyn Nets in a regular-season game on Monday. With several key players sidelined due to injuries, Knecht was included in the starting lineup alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent and Alex Len.

The rookie wasted no time asserting himself on the offensive end, showing aggression and a willingness to take shots. While he struggled from beyond the arc in the first half, missing all three of his attempts, Knecht managed to sink three baskets inside the arc.

By halftime, Dalton Knecht had accumulated six points on 3 of 9 shooting, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range. He also recorded two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes of play.

The Lakers' rookie was exceptional in the third quarter, delivering a significant offensive spark for the Purple and Gold. The young forward scored eight points in the period, including two crucial 3-pointers, helping the Lakers erase an eight-point deficit and briefly take the lead.

