Dame drippin’: 7x NBA All-Star scores style points as he rocks $200 Oakley sunglasses in latest Bose photoshoot

Dame Lillard helped the Milwaukee Bucks extend their winning streak to five games and come a step closer to the top of the Eastern Conference. Following their 132-119 home win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Bucks moved to 20-7 and trailed the top-seeded Boston Celtics by half a game (20-6).

Lillard was unstoppable with 40 points, demonstrating his growing confidence in Milwaukee's system. Off the court, the seven-time All-Star showcased his Oakley sunglasses in a photoshoot for the audio equipment company Bose.

According to Oakley's official website, the sunglasses that Lillard wore in the photoshoot are worth $200.

Dame Lillard reacts to reaching 20,000-point mark and gets high praise from Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin

Dame Lillard made history on Tuesday night after surpassing the 20,000 points in his career. He became the eighth active player to do so and the 51st in NBA history.

"I mean, I don’t want to downplay it like it’s nothing. I know it’s a big deal, a great accomplishment. It’s a rare space to be in," Dame Lillard said afterwards, via Wisconsin Sports Heroics.

"I look at what led up to it. All of the things that I think of in high school, in college and the doubt that I faced over the course of my career, before the NBA - what I wasn’t supposed to be, what I wasn’t supposed to accomplish, and just my mentality through all those things. Sometimes you don’t really see the light at the end of the tunnel. You’ve just got to have that faith in yourself," the All-Star guard added, via NBA.com.

At the same time, Lillard got high praise from Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin. Griffin knows that the All-Star guard's addition makes the Bucks a frontrunner for the championship.

"Obviously he can shoot the ball, he can stretch the floor, he just puts a lot of pressure on your defense. If you bring your bigs up he can drive around them, he’s strong enough and physical enough to finish at the rim. He just has no weaknesses on the offensive end. He has the midrange. He can shoot it from deep," Adrian Griffin said, via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, per Wisconsin Sports Heroics.

"Depending on your coverages, if you put two on the ball then he’s a willing passer. Just through that he can stretch the floor and shoot ‘em deep, you gotta adjust. You can’t guard him one-on-one. You can’t really guard him two-on-two in pick-and-rolls. You gotta just keep sending two, three bodies at him at all times."

Dame Lillard has appeared in 25 games so far, with averages of 26.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, and 7.0 apg on 37.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.