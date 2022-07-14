“Dame getting 122 and Rudy making 250, the ‘Diesel’ going to be right there” - Shaquille O'Neal says he’s super jealous of Damian Lillard’s big contract, says he would take 400 million for 5 years

Shaquille O'Neal isn't one to shy away from making bold statements to the media. The former Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat superstar is reportedly envious of Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard's new contract.

Speaking on The Big Podcast, O'Neal spoke about how jealous he was of the mammoth new contract that Lillard signed but also congratulated him for it. Shaq also spoke about how much he would get paid considering the current market for centers, with Rudy Gobert being the yardstick in terms of contracts.

"I'm jealous of Dame Lillard. 122 for 2. Aah. Congratulations to Dame and his family but I'm jealous. I'm super jealous. Listen, I don't usually wish stuff like this but I wish I was playing right now.

"Because, look, think about it, with Dame getting 122 and Rudy making 250, the diesel going to be right there. If this is legal, I'm go 400 for 5," Shaq said.

Damian Lillard is set to earn $122 million on a two-year contract from the Portland Trail Blazers. His current deal ends at the 2024-25 season and that's when the new contract kicks in. Lillard is earning over $176 million on his current four-year deal. He will have earned $296 million over the course of six years if he exercises his player-option for the 2026-27 season.

How much would Shaquille O'Neal earn in today's NBA?

The Diesel against Vlade Divac of the Sacramento Kings

Unarguably the most dominant player to ever pick up a basketball, Shaquille O'Neal was a force of nature, the likes of which have never been seen before in the NBA. His sheer size made him a threat on both ends of the floor. Add to that some brilliant footwork and a high basketball IQ, many considered Shaquille O'Neal the best player of his generation.

A four-time champion, three-time Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP, O'Neal has recorded some of the most absurd stat lines in the history of the game. Right from the start, during his Orlando Magic days, O'Neal put the NBA on notice that this big kid from LSU was going to be a huge problem.

Pure dominance Shaquille O'Neal’s stats during the Lakers three-peat, 2000-200235.8 PPG15.2 RPG3.5 APG2.9 BPG59 FG%Pure dominance

Given these absurd numbers and achievements, Shaquille O'Neal would be among the very best in the modern NBA. MVP Nikola Jokic is set to sign a five-year supermax extension that will earn him north of $260 million with the final year earning him a figure near $60million. Shaq's contract will be around this ballpark.

On top of this, his off-court earnings would be comparable to the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant. With the performances he has put forth throughout his illustrious career, Shaquille O'Neal will be a cash cow for endorsements.

