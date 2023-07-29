Damian Lillard's barber hilariously trolls him, leaving him sitting while checking out a private jet

Damian Lillard is the latest laughing stock on social media after his barber left him sitting at the salon chair to go watch a private jet.

Lillard's barber left him hanging and rushed out to check out a private jet without finishing the haircut. The poker face expression on Lillard's face makes the video even more hilarious.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints



(via dionteworld/TT)



pic.twitter.com/n10C5phpiV Damian Lillard's barber just left him sitting there just to go outside and check out the private jet on the runway(via dionteworld/TT)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video clip has the song Oh U Went playing in the background. The song is part of rapper Young Thug's new album Business is Business and features global superstar rapper Drake.

The private jet seen in the video is the Bombardier Challenger 350, operated by Jet Linx Aviation. According to airline records, the N923JL private plane, as seen in the video, is not registered under Lillard's name. However, as per public flight records, the plane took off from Scottsdale, Arizona, on the 27th of July and landed in Portland, Oregon, two hours later. After a few hours, the plane then flew south and landed in Oakland, California.

Lillard's hometown is Oakland and he is currently a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. So it isn't a far-fetched guess that he flew in the private jet seen in the clip.

Lillard is one of the highest-paid players in the game today, with $153 million guaranteed over the next four years and earning $45 million next season. He is the seventh-highest-paid player in the league, according to his 2023-24 season salary.

Damian Lillard might have found his barber on Twitter

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Golden State Warriors

Damian Lillard was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012 as the sixth overall pick out of Weber State. He was new to the city and asked his followers on Twitter for a barber recommendation.

One of the people who replied to his tweet recommended himself and his name was Dionte Lavel Allen. The above video going viral on social media was originally shared by the handle "dionteworld." So one can safely assume that Lillard's current barber is the one he found through the 11-year-old tweet.

At the time, the barber's Twitter handle apparently went by "BarberBoy1" but is now under the name "Designer_Barber." The barber has shared several videos of Lillard and even replied to some tweets by CJ McCollum, Lillard's longtime backcourt partner in Portland.

Dionte Lavel Allen @Designer_Barber @Dame_Lillard I'm the best in the town.... Look at ma pics on Instagram @Dionte23

From replying to tweets in search of customers to leaving Lillard on the salon chair to watch a private jet, Dionte Allen has certainly come a long way.

The barber has also earned a shoutout from Damian Lillard in one of his freestyle raps on the radio channel "Bars on I-95."

Pinwheel Empire @PinwheelEmpire @bosnianbeast27 @Dame_Lillard Love the shout out from Dame to @Designer_Barber and his son in this.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)