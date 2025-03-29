Damian Lillard goes down memory lane with heartfelt tribute to son Damian Jr. on his special day

Damian Lillard went down memory lane and paid a heartfelt tribute to his son Damian Jr. On Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks star shared pictures of them in an Instagram post.

He included a birthday wish and expressed his pride for his oldest son.

"Happy 7th birthday to my oldest son! Couldn’t be more proud to be your Father… 🏆🧬🎁🎈🎉🎊," Lillard captioned.

The first picture featured Lillard and his son swimming together in a pool. The All-Star guard had a bandana on his head while his son wore reflective goggles and held onto a floating mattress.

The rest of the slides were special moments Lillard spent with him over the years. The fifth snap was from Damian Jr.'s birthday celebration.

He sat on a throne with his name written behind him in big bold letters. Above his name was a circle with the number 7, marking his seventh birthday.

Lillard was having an incredible run with the Bucks this season. However, on Thursday, it was reported that he was ruled out indefinitely as he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

This season, Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game on 44.8% shooting, including 37.6% from beyond the arc. He was part of the the best-scoring duo in the league with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks may need to fight without their star guard.

Milwaukee has a 40-33 record and sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Damian Lillard cited his kids as his motivation

Damian Lillard has never shied away from expressing his love for his kids. He was SLAM Magazine's cover athlete for issue No. 252 and was interviewed for the featured story. During one segment, Lillard said his kids are the reasons behind his motivation and drive.

"I get a lot of motivation from being a dad," Lillard said in October. "There are some mornings where I gotta work out at 6:30 and I’ll get my kids up and bring them in here. I want them to be able to see, like, this didn’t just come out of nowhere. You gotta work hard for stuff."

He also revealed that his kids' presence in his life helps him tackle hard situations as he thinks about being a role model for them to look up to.

