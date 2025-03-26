What is deep vein thrombosis? All you need to know to know about Damian Lillard's ailment 

The Milwaukee Bucks fans received disheartening news regarding All-Star point guard Damian Lillard. According to an official release from the team, the nine-time NBA All-Star is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

This was found in his right calf, and he is reportedly taking blood-thinning medication to address the ailment.

A deep-vein thrombosis occurs when a person develops blood clots in their veins. It is usually found in the legs but can also occur in other parts of the body. A blood clot is dangerous since it can travel through the body and get stuck in the lungs.

Prior to this development, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo had formed a dynamic one-two punch that helped the Bucks overcome their early season struggles. However, it looks like Giannis will have to shoulder the load by himself for a while.

The timing of this ailment could affect the Playoff seeding in the East. Damian Lillard's Bucks are fifth with a 40-31 record while the Detroit Pistons are hot on their heels at 40-32.

Should the Pistons overtake the Bucks, Milwaukee falls to the sixth seed and will have to battle the third seed.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has the same condition as Damian Lillard

If Damian Lillard's deep vein thrombosis sounds familiar, that's because another star has been diagnosed with it this season. San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyma is out for the rest of the season due to the same ailment.

It was announced after the All-Star break that Wemby had blood clots on his right shoulder. According to the Spurs, they learned of this condition after he came back from participating in the All-Star festivities.

Wemby has been shut down for the rest of the season, but there is no indication that the same will happen for Lillard.

While Wemby is expected to come back next season, it also means that he is no longer eligible to win any awards. This is due to the NBA's 65-game rule which states a player needs to play 65 games or more, with more than 20 minutes each, to qualify for awards.

Like Wemby (46 games), Lillard will not be eligible for awards either if he remains out for the rest of the season since he only played 58 games.

