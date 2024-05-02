Damian Lillard Injury Update: Latest on Milwaukee Bucks star' status ahead of Game 6 (May 2)

Damian Lillard has missed the last two games for the Milwaukee Bucks due to a right Achilles tendon injury. He suffered the injury in the Bucks' Game 3 loss in Indiana. After initially being listed as doubtful for tonight's crucial Game 6 against the Pacers, where Milwaukee faces elimination once more, Damian Lillard's status has been upgraded to questionable.

The Bucks acquired Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers last summer in a blockbuster three-team trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns. Lillard was an All-Star in his first year in Milwaukee, but his stats and efficiency were down.

Apart from Lillard, the Bucks have three more players on their injury report for the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable while Patrick Beverley and Khris Middleton are tagged as probable. Antetokounmpo and Lillard are more unlikely to play, but Beverley and Middleton are expected to suit up.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter of Game 3 after Pascal Siakam accidentally stepped on his foot. Lillard drove to the basket and made a layup before the injury happened. It was initially thought of as a knee injury because Lillard grabbed his left knee and was in pain.

Lillard was brought back to the locker room and was cleared to return despite the setback. He struggled in the second quarter but came out firing in the second half, scoring 17 of his 26 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 121-118 loss to the Indiana Pacers in overtime.

Coach Doc Rivers told reporters after Game 3 that Lillard was feeling pain in his right foot and volunteered to be used as a decoy because he could not be effective as a scorer anymore. He was later diagnosed with tendinitis in his right Achilles, while the left knee injury was nothing serious.

Rivers doesn't have a timetable for Lillard's return but is confident that it's close. The Bucks just need to win another game to keep their season alive enough for Lillard, as well as Giannis Antetokounmpo, to return.

"I don't know how to answer that. I know I hope. I think they’re very, very, very close," Rivers said.

Damian Lillard stats vs. Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard is averaging 32.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in the first three games of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard continues to struggle with his shot, shooting 41.5% from the field but is great beyond the arc at a 44.4% clip.

In 24 regular-season games against the Pacers, Lillard is averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. His career-high against Indiana is a 50-point performance on Jan. 26, 2020, when he was with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard's career-low versus the Pacers was a four-point stinker on Nov. 5, 2021. He went 2-for-13 from the field, including 0-for-6.