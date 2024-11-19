Damian Lillard oozes confidence after sinking game-winner against Rockets: "Live with whatever happens"

The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back from a tough stretch as Damian Lillard hit a game-winning layup to secure a 101-100 victory over the Houston Rockets, earning their fifth win of the season. Lillard, who had missed the Bucks’ previous three games, made an impact in his return despite an off-shooting night.

Known for his clutch performances since his Portland Trail Blazers days, Lillard has already delivered key moments for the Bucks. However, his game-winner against the Rockets felt particularly meaningful as Milwaukee sought momentum following a shaky start to their season.

Damian Lillard overcame tight defense from Rockets wing Dillon Brooks, executing a spin move to shake free and drive past Jalen Green and Amen Thompson for the game-winning basket. Reflecting on the moment, Lillard emphasized the need to stay confident despite earlier struggles.

“Some of my layups rattle in and out, 3s not going in, but you just got to impose your will, you know, you got to be who you are,” he said. “I came down, I missed a step back.”

“The next time ... Giannis was pushing it and he was looking right at me so I knew he was trying to get me the ball, and, you know, at that time I know that I got to make a play, and, you know, I got to make it with confidence and live with whatever happens.”

Despite an inefficient shooting night — finishing 6-for-18 from the field for 18 points and 10 assists — Lillard credited his aggressive mindset for helping him make the winning play.

“Down the stretch, I saw that it was a back-and-forth game and I hadn't gotten it going pretty much all night, but I know that in those moments you got to stay aggressive, you know, you got to keep attacking.”

Damian Lillard says win vs hot Rockets important for Bucks

The Houston Rockets entered the game as one of the league’s hottest teams, riding a five-game winning streak.

With Lillard’s late-game heroics, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Brook Lopez’s dominant 27 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals, the Bucks managed to overcome the surging Rockets.

Damian Lillard described the victory as a significant morale booster.

“I think us being able to defend our home court against one of the hottest teams … a team that's tough, they play physical, they got a lot of depth, they play fast, you know, everything that we've struggled with, they do well,” he said.

“So I think it was a great test for us and a great game for us to get ourselves on track and now we got to just continue that.”

Following a rough 1-6 start to the season, the Bucks have now won three of their last four games.

With Damian Lillard back in the lineup, Milwaukee looks to extend their momentum as they continue their homestand, hosting the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets this week.

