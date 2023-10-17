Damian Lillard has prenup agreement with wife 5 days before their marriage to protect his $100 million net worth as couple file for divorce

A few days after the Portland Trail Blazers sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal, Damian Lillard filed for divorce. The basketball superstar has been married to Kay’La Lillard, his former longtime girlfriend, on September 4, 2021. The news shocked most fans as the two appeared to enjoy a rock-solid marriage despite rumors of trouble. Documents filed by the estranged husband and wife at the Clackamas County Circuit Court in Oregon have started to shed light on the couple’s relationship.

One of the more intriguing tidbits was the prenup agreement between the couple. They “signed a valid and enforceable Premarital Agreement on August 30, 2021,” merely five days before the wedding. The agreement is quite comprehensive and tackles issues such as responsibility for their three children, property, attorney fees and debts, if any.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the 2020-21 season, Damian Lillard already had roughly $151.5 million in career earnings in the NBA. He just finished his ninth season in the league, all with the Portland Trail Blazers. After a four-year rookie contract ($13.8 million), Lillard signed a max five-year $139.8 million extension. The said deal pushed his combined earnings easily past the $100 million mark.

Lillard wants the court to enforce the ironclad prenup agreement. A big chunk of his NBA earnings will be safe due to the said arrangement. Per court documents, here’s how the said agreement will impact some aspects of the divorce:

"The parties' respective obligations for financial support of the children should be determined pursuant to the Premarital Agreement or, alternatively, pursuant to the Oregon Child Support Guidelines, including any applicable rebuttal factors, support be awarded appropriately for the benefit of the minor children and for any child qualified as a 'child attending school' pursuant to ORS 107.108 or successor statute.

The Damian Lillard custody battle will be a big issue in the divorce

Damian Lillard and Kay’La Lillard have three children. In “Dame’s” divorce papers, the doc said:

“Petitioner is a fit and proper person to be awarded responsibility for the care, custody, and control of the minor children of the parties.”

Lillard’s wife, though, did not take this part sitting down. She wants full custody of the children but is amenable to a parenting plan:

“Father has never been the sole parent responsible for the care of all three of our children, for any hours-long period of time without the help of nannies, assistants, and/or family members.

“Father chose when and how much he saw the children while the children lived with me full-time in my home. When Father was in town and not traveling for basketball, publicity, endorsements, or his music endeavors, he would pop over to visit for anywhere between thirty minutes to an hour to play with the kids while I was there or while a nanny was present a few times a week.”

Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard has been asked to appear in court on Nov. 24 for the sole custody hearing of their three kids. The Milwaukee Bucks also have a game on the evening of that said date.

Also read: Damian Lillard's 'family man' image takes massive hit as court docs reveal estranged wife's stunning admission about their 3 kids