Damian Lillard quotes J Cole lyrics as Miami Heat trade saga seems stalled for the summer

Damian Lillard has been the talk of the town this NBA offseason. Lillard requested a trade out of Portland, which left the entire basketball world in shock. Fans were rooting for this as Lillard had already spent 11 years in Portland and never truly came close to winning an NBA title.

Lillard preached about loyalty during those 11 years and it is largely what kept him from asking to be traded. However, it seems that the superstar has had a change of heart.

With trade talks seemingly stalling for the summer, Lillard quoted J Cole's song "See World" on X:

“Either you play the game or let the game play you and be that broke mf talking bout I stayed true”

Damian Lillard sends out a cryptic Tweet

Currently, Damian Lillard is in the midst of a four-year $176 million contract that pays him an average annual salary of $44,066,288. It is fair to say that by "broke mf," it was not money that Lillard was referencing. Instead, Lillard is likely talking about championships here.

Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, believe that Lillard's best chance at winning the NBA championship is with the Miami Heat. They are strongly pushing for the Trail Blazers to send him to Miami.

NBA issues warning to Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin

Damian Lillard gets warned by the NBA

Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin have been pushing for a trade to the Miami Heat. Goodwin has reportedly made calls to other NBA teams warning them that if they trade for Lillard, he will not honor them with good conduct.

Here is what ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported:

"Goodwin is telling organizations outside of Miami that trading for Lillard is acquiring an unhappy player."

Goodwin has been "telling organizations outside of Miami that trading for Lillard is trading for an unhappy player" Damian Lillard's agent Aaron Goodwin has been calling prospective trade partners and "warning against" trading for Dame, per @wojespnGoodwin has been "telling organizations outside of Miami that trading for Lillard is trading for an unhappy player" pic.twitter.com/HROXeFdDBP

The NBA, however, took notice of this and issued a warning to Lillard and his Goodwin. This notice was sent to all 30 teams in the NBA. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reported:

"They (The NBA) have interviewed Damian Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin. About his stance that he only wants to play in Miami... The league advised both Lillard and Goodwin that any future comments of this sort, as far as him only wanting to play in Miami, will be potentially subject him to discipline.

"As well as a warning that any future comments by players, their agents, that are similar to the ones as far as 'I only want to play for this specific team' in a trade request. If that's made, that could also be subject to potential discipline as well. The NBA told its teams that they spoke to Goodwin, they spoke to Lillard and that Goodwin essentially denied telling teams that he told them that Lillard would only play in Miami."

Given this notice, it is unlikely that Goodwin will continue to push for the Miami Heat trade, however, the damage might already have been done. At this point, all teams in the NBA know where Lillard's heart is and it looks like Miami or bust for the superstar.

