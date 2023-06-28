Damian Lillard and Draymond Green have reportedly met up in Portland to discuss the possibility of them teaming up together. Lillard told the Portland Trail Blazers that he would stay under two conditions, one of which is for the team to pursue Green during free agency.

According to sources, the two stars met in a restaurant in downtown Portland. The two didn't want anyone to see them, which is why they made sure no one else was in the restaurant. Lillard reportedly rented the entire place just for themselves, possibly to discuss a potential team-up.

Dwight Jaynes reported about this on Portland's sports radio, Rip City Radio 620.

"Just got a text..."

"'[Draymond Green] is in Portland tonight meeting w/ Dame at a restaurant downtown. A friend had reservations & was called & told Dame rented out the entire restaurant & they had to cancel his reservation'" - @dwightjaynes on @RipCityRadio620 in Portland

"'He [Draymond Green] is in Portland tonight meeting w/ Dame at a restaurant downtown. A friend had reservations & was called & told Dame rented out the entire restaurant & they had to cancel his reservation'"

Green is an unrestricted free agent. The Golden State Warriors have started to make moves to keep the star on a long-term deal. While it's possible for the four-time All-Star to return to Golden State, he has been open to meeting with other teams.

Since last summer, the defensive forward has demanded a max contract from the Warriors. However, the team signed Jordan Poole for a $140 million maximum contract last summer. It could hinder them from offering Green a big payday. Now that Poole has been traded, they have a chance to negotiate a new deal with the four-time champion.

For Lillard, he wants to stay in Portland to try and give the city a chance to contend for a title. According to him, he's wants to contend for a title this season and won't settle for less.

The Miami Heat is hoping that Damian Lillard will ask for a trade

Portland Trail Blazers v Miami Heat

One of the teams that are willing to go after Damian Lillard is the Miami Heat. After coming up short in the NBA Finals last season, the Heat is looking for another star that could take them further into the postseason. According to sources, Miami is willing to be patient with Lillard's decision and is hopeful that the star will request a trade soon.

"There’s hope around the Heat that Lillard eventually will ask for a trade; Lillard already has said Miami and Brooklyn would appeal to him if he does," Barry Jackson reported.

"There's hope around the Heat that Lillard eventually will ask for a trade." Miami has decided to wait 'patiently' for Damian Lillard to make a decision, per @flasportsbuzz

As free agency approaches, a decision from Dame could come soon.

