Damian Lillard revisits Kobe Bryant going ballistic on Lakers' teammates in his debut game: "A real general out there"

Damian Lillard is one of the most tenacious point guards that came to the league in 2012 and he recalls his first game in the NBA against the Los Angeles Lakers with a prime Kobe Bryant. The game was held at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon, on December 31, 2012.

In the recent podcast of the Knuckleheads hosted by Quintin Richardson and Darius Miles, 'Dame Dolla' was asked who was the player he first busted in the league.

"I say Steve Nash," answered Lillard at the start of the interview. "It was opening night. My first game of my career. I had 23 (points) and 11 (assists) on opening night. We beat the Lakers when they had Kobe, Dwight, Pau... all of them was there. I remember I came out that night- I had a big game."

The Portland Trail Blazers won over the Los Angeles Lakers with a final score of 116-106. Besides 23 points and 11 assists, Damian Lillard had three rebounds, one steal and shot 7-of-17 from the field.

Meanwhile, Steve Nash only played 16 minutes and tallied only two points, four assists, four rebounds and one steal.

"He was hot too," Lillard said about Kobe Bryant who finished with 30 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The rookie, Lillard, also saw how Kobe Bryant went out against his teammates after struggling in the game and described him as a military official.

"That was my first game so he was out there snapping on everybody like he was like a real general out there. Kobe didn't care who you was, who you thought you was and he was saying what he got to say like he was in charge," said Lillard. "Every time I did something, he was the coach. He was telling everybody what to do. Gea was really giving everyone directions."

A rookie Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard was selected sixth overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2012 NBA draft. His debut game against the Lakers, where he recorded 23 points and 11 assists, joins elite players Oscar Robertson and Allen Iverson with a rare performance.

In his rookie year, Lillard keeps on setting records, including a career-high 15 field goals and seven three-pointers against the Golden State Warriors. He was also the first Trail Blazer to win an event at the NBA All-Star Weekend during the Skills Challenge.

Damian Lillard also took home the NBA Rookie of the Year honors in a unanimous vote, joining Blake Griffin, David Robinson and Ralph Sampson as the only rookies to do it.