How long has Damian Lillard been in the NBA? Exploring illustrious career of 7x All-star  

The Portland Trail Blazers made Damian Lillard the sixth pick of the 2012 NBA Draft that was headed by current LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. Portland’s diminutive newcomer, however, proved to be the real deal by winning the Rookie of the Year award over Davis.

Lillard averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds as a rookie. He hasn’t looked back once he got started. The Weber State standout has now been a staple of the Blazers’ lineup over the last 11 seasons.

In his first three years in the NBA, Damian Lillard never missed a game and was an All-Star in two of those three seasons. The Blazers had a blooming Big Three during that span. Portland’s future looked limitless with their emerging All-Star point guard and veterans LaMarcus Aldridge and Brandon Roy.

Blazers fans are still wondering what the trio could have accomplished if Roy’s knees had not given out on him. When Roy’s injuries eventually made him a shell of himself, Lillard’s role with the team only grew.

The Portland Trail Blazers made it to the playoffs over the next eight seasons after Lillard’s rookie year. They reached the 2019 Western Conference Finals but were swept by the Golden State Warriors, who lost to the Toronto Raptors in the championship round.

Portland had the No. 1 seed in their conference in the said year they faced the third-ranked Warriors. Golden State’s talent, poise and chemistry were just too much for Lillard and crew to overcome.

After the humiliating loss to the Warriors, the best the Blazers could do was eke their way to the playoffs. They were dispatched by the eventual champion LA Lakers in 2020 and the Denver Nuggets in 2021.

Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers, however, have not been to the playoffs over the last two seasons. They had a shot last season, but injuries derailed their attempt to make the play-in tournament.

The Damian Lillard era in Portland is over

After 11 seasons, the Damian Lillard era in Portland is about to come to an end. Blazers GM Joe Cronin had news that will be brutal to the team’s fans via Adrian Wojnarowski:

“We have been clear that we want Dame here but he notified us today he wants out and he’d prefer to play someplace else. What has not changed for us is that we’re committed to winning, and we are going to do what’s best for the team in pursuit of that goal.”

“Dame” reportedly asked Cronin to send him to the reigning Eastern Conference champs Miami Heat. After teams called about Portland’s asking price, rumors have come out that the Blazers will only trade Lillard for the right return.

The Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers and a few other teams are considered candidates to land the seven-time All-Star.

Lillard made it clear leading into the 2023 NBA Draft that he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild. He asked the team for veteran help to contend for the championship. Cronin, instead, drafted Scoot Henderson, another ball-dominant point guard.

Cronin told the media that drafting Henderson, despite the questions in fit with “Dame,” was the best move the Blazers could make over any trade. Lillard met with the Blazers’ front office after the draft to clarify the direction the team is going.

Not a week later, Damian Lillard asked to be traded.

