Is Damian Lillard going to the Heat? Taking a closer look at the rumors

Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard has made it clear in recent months that he would prefer to stay in Portland. However, he has also made it clear that he only wants to do so if he believes he has a real chance to contend.

Many agree that Portland had a very successful draft last week, landing prospects Scoot Henderson (No. 3), Kris Murray (No. 23) and Rayan Rupert (No. 43).

However, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Blazers’ draft acquisitions were not enough to sway Lillard. Amick added that Lillard could still ask out of Portland, with the Miami Heat as one of his top destinations.

According to Amick, Lillard will first meet with the Blazers’ front office this week to discuss the team’s offseason plans to improve their roster:

“As Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin shared with the local media on Saturday, Lillard is expected to meet with Blazers officials after he returns from his recent trip to Paris,” Amick said.

“According to a source briefed on the situation, the meeting to discuss the next steps of the roster-building process will likely be early this week. After all, free agency (officially) begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET and there is much to ponder on that front.”

He added that Lillard’s desire to play with established high-level players hasn’t changed since the conclusion of the draft:

“Nothing has changed about Lillard’s strong desire to play with the kind of high-level players that would make the Blazers contenders again. The youth movement, impressive though it might be, isn’t enough".

He then mentioned the Heat as a team that Lillard has a serious interest in being traded to if his meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers doesn’t go well:

“But if there isn’t a meeting of the Trail Blazers minds in Portland this week, and if the roster upgrades that are proving so difficult to pull off don’t come to fruition when the calendar turns to July and the crucial week that follows, it’s all eyes on Miami from there.

“Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat, who would surely love to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. If it reaches this point — and there’s still an ‘If’ here considering all the times Lillard chose not to ask out before — Lillard’s wishes would matter a great deal because of the enormity of his contract.”

Lillard, 32, averaged a career-high 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 4.2 3-pointers per game on 46.3% shooting over 58 games this past season.

What could Miami offer in exchange for Damian Lillard?

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro

All indications suggest that Damian Lillard’s interest in joining the Miami Heat is mutual. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported earlier this month that the Heat’s offseason focus will be centered around acquiring Lillard:

“Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery,” Haynes reported.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

Meanwhile, Heat Insider Ira Winderman said that Miami is expected to offer up shooting guard Tyler Herro in a Lillard package:

“While the Heat declined to put the contract of guard Tyler Herro into play in a package for [Bradley] Beal, a package for Lillard could yet center around Herro, whose salary cannot be utilized in a trade until July 1”.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Miami Heat lose out on Wizards' Bradley Beal to Suns. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/18/mia… It could wind up as Damian Lillard or bust when it comes to Pat Riley and the Heat front office. Miami Heat lose out on Wizards' Bradley Beal to Suns. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/18/mia… It could wind up as Damian Lillard or bust when it comes to Pat Riley and the Heat front office.

Herro averaged 20.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.2 APG, 0.8 SPG and 3.0 3-point shots per game on 43.9% shooting over 67 games this past season. He missed nearly all of Miami’s 2023 NBA Finals run due to a broken right hand.

However, he is still only 23 years old and has considerable playoff experience. So, perhaps Herro as the centerpiece of a Lillard trade just might be enough to get the deal done.

