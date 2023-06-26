Draymond Green will be one of the hottest names in the 2023 NBA free agency after declining his player option with the Golden State Warriors.

Green, a four-time NBA champion, is expected to attract significant interest from several contending teams, even though the feeling in the league is that he will re-sign with Golden State.

Αmong the teams that are expected to pursue him are the Portland Trail Blazers and All-Star guard Damian Lillard.

Lillard has made it clear he has no desire to stay with the Blazers if they go into a full rebuild and wants the franchise to make moves that will bring Portland back to the top.

Damian Lillard and the Blazers have missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in his career. The last time they had a deep playoff run was in 2019, when they reached the Western Conference finals.

Thus, signing Draymond Green and keeping Jerami Grant would convince Lillard to stay and make the Blazers a title contender again.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, though, it may not be easy to sign Draymond Green based on the lucrative deal that Green will seek in free agency.

"While the Blazers have Grant’s Bird rights and can thus re-sign him despite being over the salary cap, they currently have no room to sign someone of Green’s ilk,” Amick wrote, via NBC Sports. “Especially considering he’s likely looking for a deal in the mid-$20 million range annually.

"There are sign-and-trade pathways to be explored, and likely with a third team needing to be involved, but it’s an implausible prospect to say the least."

It is still unclear what the terms of the deal will be, as this is expected to be Draymond Green's last big contract since he has made it clear he has no intention to play in the league until his 40s.

Meanwhile, re-signing Draymond Green remains a priority for Golden State, with the Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. talking about the importance of keeping the four-time champion to the team.

"I think Steve has said it, and I’ll reiterate: We really want Draymond back," Dunleavy said in his introductory press conference as Warriors GM on June 19. "What he means to this organization, this team, in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. That’s very important."

"I continue to hear nothing but strong confidence emanating from the Bay Area that an agreement on a multi-year for Green to stay right where he's always been is forthcoming. (A three-year deal, league sources say, is a popular current projection for the 33-year-old.)," NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter (via Bleacher Report).

Damian Lillard struggled over the past two seasons with the Blazers, missing a chunk of games with injuries. His absence cost Portland playoff opportunities, but the superstar guard wants this to change next season and met with the front office to discuss the offseason moves and the buildup of the roster.

For his part, Draymond Green's future will be revealed upon the start of the 2023 NBA free agency on Friday.

