Damian Lillard's 10-point outing has NBA Twitter berating him as Bucks go 1-3 on California trip 

The Milwaukee Bucks lost a third game of their Pacific Coast trip in the 129-94 outing against the Sacramento Kings, tying their season series 1-1 after Damian Lillard's game-winner in the first matchup.

The Kings dominated from the start, entering the first quarter with an eight-point lead, poised to break their 15-game losing streak against the Bucks since Feb. 1, 2016. The current uninterrupted run holds the record as the lengthiest active streak for any team.

There was never any uncertainty about the outcome throughout the game. The Kings maintained their lead throughout, never falling behind, and had a double-digit advantage since midway through the second quarter. By the fourth quarter, they had extended their lead to 30 points.

This all contributed to Damian Lillard's off-shooting night as he went cold with 10 points, five rebounds, six assists with a steal and a block on 2-of-12 shooting and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. He also turned the ball over twice.

NBA Twitter doesn't let Damian Lillard off the hook after poor outing

After a successful start following the All-Star break, the Bucks fell flat on their road trip. Lillard's struggles were evident, causing significant concern among fans who quickly got on X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions.

One fan tweeted:

"Speaking of dame time... bro was LATE"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings game recap

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers decided to bring in second-year guard AJ Green as a substitute for Lillard late in the first quarter. Additionally, he opted to employ a zone defense in the final 1 minute and 58 seconds of the quarter in an attempt to disrupt the Kings' offense.

Sacramento managed to solve the zone fairly quickly and went on an 8-0 run, extending their lead from four points to a dozen.

Green remained on the court to start the second quarter, essentially taking over the role previously held by veteran big man Danilo Gallinari.

Milwaukee continued to utilize the zone defense. Despite the Bucks narrowing the lead to six points on a couple of occasions, by the time Beasley replaced Green after three minutes, the Kings still maintained an 11-point lead.

The Kings showed off their offense in the half shooting an impressive 68% from the field and a remarkable 72% from beyond the 3-point line. On the other hand, the Bucks had a time finding their groove, struggling to make shots. Malik Beasley had some luck with open corner threes not going in while Damian Lillard only made 1-of-6 attempts and Brook Lopez went 1-for-4.

Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points and the Bucks had more free throw attempts than the Kings, Milwaukee still found themselves behind by a challenging 20 points at halftime.

Although the Bucks managed to keep the deficit relatively close at 38-30 after the first quarter, Sacramento took control of the game in the second quarter, amassing 37 points and widening the gap further.

The second half didn't provide much reprieve for Milwaukee on the offensive end. While Sacramento's shooting cooled down slightly, the Bucks struggled to convert opportunities, hindering any significant comeback efforts.