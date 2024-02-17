Damian Lillard's 9th signature sneaker teased before NBA All-Star game

Damian Lillard is in the middle of a season marked by big changes and new beginnings. After spending his first 11 years in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, he is now playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Milwaukee Bucks. From being the unquestioned top dog in Portland, he has been adjusting to life playing with a dominant two-time MVP.

Part of the new things Lillard has been experiencing this season has been introduced in the lead-up to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. “Dame Time” is giving basketball fans a teaser of the latest model of his shoe line from Adidas. The Dame 9, which was expected to come out early this year, has been made available as promised.

It’s about time for Damian Lillard and Adidas to update his sneaker line. The first pairs of Dame 8s came out in 2021. The Dame 9 was supposed to be released in 2022, but the brand moved it to 2023. Basketball fans had been put on hold until the latest version was finally available.

This is the first time the eight-time All-Star has acknowledged that a new model is set for release. He previously asked his fans to just wait for the right moment when his next shoe will drop. The Milwaukee Bucks point guard has already given it his blessing by reposting a tweet of the black/red colorway.

How much is Damian Lillard’s Dame 9 shoes?

Adidas has not given a specific price yet, but it is reportedly around $120, which is slightly lower than the Dame 8's $130 price tag. If style is the only basis for buying the red/black colorway, many will not hesitate to grab a pair.

What is the difference between the Dame 8 and Dame 9 shoes?

The German shoe manufacturing giant has not released details yet of the tech and materials used on Damian Lillard’s Dame 9 shoes. The latest model seems to be bulkier and thicker compared to the previous version.

The stability, particularly coming from the heel in the Dame 8s, was consistently blasted in reviews. Adidas may have listened to the complaints as the latest model looks to have a sturdier heel counter. The Dame 9, from the toes to the heel, is encased in a TPU material that will unquestionably add structure and firmness.

Basketball fans who used the 8s will be hoping the traction on the 9s has also improved.

The differences between the two models will be specified more once fans can grab a pair of the Damian Lillard 9s and use them on a basketball court.