"I’m a millionaire now, so I went to my mom’s job and was like, 'Quit'"- Damian Lillard speaks his mind on creating generational wealth, says there is no pressure on his kids to become great basketball athletes

Damian Lillard chose the path of loyalty and decided to extend his contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, earning a massive deal in the process. He agreed to a two-year extension that made his current deal worth $225 million and will keep him in Portland through 2026-27.

Lillard is slated to earn $137 million over the next three seasons, before the extension kicks in.

Lillard is one of the elite guards in the league, who has astonished the league with his shooting ability. But that success did not come easy. He had a lot of support from his family.

Lillard is fully aware of his family’s hand in his success, and wants to take care of his family. He was recently interviewed by Marc J. Spears of Andscape, and spoke about his feelings after the contract extension.

“I put the time in and the work in and I do stuff the right way with the right intentions,” Lillard said. “And I put my family in a position to where my kids don’t have to have the pressure. Of me trying to force them to be a great basketball player. Or trying to force them to be some great athlete.”

Damian Lillard was drafted in 2012 on an entry-level contract. His first contract with the Trail Blazers was worth $3.4 million over four years. The contract made Lillard the first millionaire in his family. He said:

“I just felt like, ‘I’m about to change my family’s life, my mom’s.’ First thing I did, all right, I’m a millionaire now so I went to my mom’s job and was like, ‘Quit.’ I literally went and helped her pack up her desk, everything."

Lillard’s family is possibly set for generations. He is known to offer help to his relatives and loved ones, given he comes from a close-knit family. But he makes sure to try and invest in something they care about, rather than giving hand-outs.

Outlook for Damian Lillard’s 2022-23 campaign

Damian Lillard was sidelined for most of the 2021-22 season, playing only 29 regular-season games. During that span, he averaged 24 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. The Portland Trail Blazers struggled without him. The had a 27-55 record.

However, the Trail Blazers signed Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II over the summer to strengthen their roster. Grant had a strong scoring season with the Detroit Pistons, where he averaged 19.2 points in 47 games. Payton is coming off a championship season with the Golden State Warriors.

Damian Lillard’s health will be important for the Trail Blazers to make an impact next season, given that he is still their leader. It will be interesting to see how the new-look Trail Blazers get together in their fight for a playoff spot.

