Damian Lillard trade request finds NFL supporter in star Miami Dolphins cornerback: "Send that man to Miami Heat!"

Miami Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey is already promoting other professional stars to suit up for the city's top sports teams, and most recently, it was Damian Lillard to the Heat. The Portland Trail Blazers All-Star demanded a trade with Miami as his preferred landing spot this offseason. However, Portland only intends to trade him to a team that can fetch them enough value in return.

The Heat currently don't have the package that will impress the Trail Blazers. The latest reports suggest Lillard only intends to join Miami upon leaving and has no interest in other suitors like the LA Clippers and the Boston Celtics. Dolphins' newest recruit Ramsey, took to Twitter, demanding Portland to trade Lillard to Heat and complete the request. Here's what he wrote:

"Cmon now, send that man to @MiamiHEAT like he wants"

Damian Lillard has had his eyes set on the Miami Heat due to his relationship with Bam Adebayo. Theoretically, it's also a good fit for him. The Heat need an out-and-out scorer to complement Jimmy Butler and Adebayo. The duo are more than willing passers, so it would help Miami accommodate Lillard as their third star.

Additionally, Lillard reportedly admires the Heat culture. He wants to grow in that and become the final piece that helps the 2023 finalists win a championship. Miami is also all-in on the idea of acquiring him, and they are willing to ship anyone but Butler and Adebayo in a potential trade.

The latest on Damian Lillard to Miami Heat trade front

Damian Lillard's trade will take some time to come to fruition. He's one of the top talents in the league. The Portland Trail Blazers will command an expensive package for his services. The Miami Heat remain the most aggressive suitors but will need other teams to complete this transaction.

The Trail Blazers have no interest in the Heat's best centerpiece of that trade, Tyler Herro, so Miami is looking for suitors to re-route him and send other pieces to Portland. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat's package is what the Trail Blazers may ultimately have to settle for.

However, he also stated that the Trail Blazers will likely drag this until training camp to get maximum value for their franchise player. Wojnarowski also reported that the Clippers are in the mix but don't have the assets required to entice Portland.

Damian Lillard not having a no-trade clause gives the Trail Blazers the extension they need to wait for the right package. He's also under contract until 2026 with a player option in his final year. Portland will be in no hurry. However, Lillard's 33 and has had injury issues. The Trail Blazers must accept a deal this offseason to extract the best value.

