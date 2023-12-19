"Damn, no beer": Patrick Beverley bitter as Bulls snap Sixers’ six-game winning streak

Philadelphia 76ers veteran point guard Patrick Beverley has been making headlines recently for drinking beers after the Sixers’ wins. However, he couldn’t do so on Monday, as the Chicago Bulls upset Philly 108-104, ending the team’s six-game winning streak.

Last week, Beverley tweeted that he would be drinking beer after “every win” moving forward. He also joked that he would “be drunk [by the] end of [the] year.”

After his postgame beer drinking streak came to an end on Monday, the tenacious veteran again took to X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing his disappointment.

“Damn, no beer. Hate losing,” Beverley tweeted.

Beverley finished with just four points, three rebounds and one assist on 33.3% shooting in 19 minutes off the bench against Chicago. The game marked his fourth straight scoring four or fewer points. However, his offensive struggles don’t appear to be impacting his confidence.

According to Beverley, Sixers coach Nick Nurse has empowered him to be as confident as ever.

“So, you know, coach gives you confidence like that,” Beverley said last week. “You can’t help but to go out there and kind of throw them in.”

Through 26 games, Beverley is averaging 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 3-pointers per game on 42.2% shooting.

Nick Nurse calls out Sixers’ effort after loss to Bulls

The Sixers led by as many as 12 points early in Monday’s matchup against the Bulls. However, they couldn’t hold on, falling behind by as many as 12 before losing by four.

After the game, Nurse touched on Philly’s shortcomings, calling out his team’s all-around lack of effort.

“We were just a half step behind on some stuff and they beat us to some rebounds,” Nurse said.

“Some of our defensive stuff, while good at times, wasn't good enough on others. And we just didn't get enough good enough individual performances around the horn that we've been getting.”

Philly lost despite receiving a combined 69 points from stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, as no other Sixer reached double figures.

Meanwhile, Chicago was led by point guard Coby White, who recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists on 52.9% shooting. White’s well-rounded performance continued his breakout in the absence of star teammate Zach LaVine (foot).

The Bulls’ win marked their sixth in their last nine games, while the Sixers’ aforementioned six-game winning streak reached its conclusion.

Chicago (11-17) next hosts the LA Lakers (15-11) on Wednesday night, while Philly (18-8) next hosts the league-best Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) on Wednesday.

