“Damn I thought I was your dawg too” - Josh Hart reacts to Damian Lillard naming Miami as next potential team

Damian Lillard has recently addressed all the trade rumors that have been surrounding him. He's been linked to numerous teams, from the Boston Celtics to the New York Knicks. However, it appears that the seven-time All-Star would love to play in Miami.

The Heat have had a lot of success over the past few years. Ever since they signed Jimmy Butler, they've made the NBA Finals twice and were a shot away from making it last year.

Josh Hart, however, is not too happy with Lillard's answer. He spent two seasons in Portland with Dame, but it doesn't appear that the Trail Blazers point guard is interested in a reunion.

Josh Hart would like to reunite with Damian Lillard

Josh Hart spent exactly one year in Portland. He was traded to the Trail Blazers in February 2022, but then Portland sent him to the New York Knicks at the trade deadline this year.

As a member of the Trail Blazers, Hart averaged 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. However, the team didn't have much success, and there is a chance that Damian Lillard will leave soon.

Lillard is loyal to Portland, but it doesn't seem that he can win a championship there. He named the Miami Heat as the team he'd like to play for, calling Bam Adebayo his "dawg."

"Damn I thought I was your dawg too," Hart wrote on Twitter, tagging Damian Lillard in the post.

The Portland Trail Blazers superstar hasn't responded to his teammate yet. However, it'd certainly be interesting to see how well Lillard would play for the New York Knicks.

Interestingly, Josh Hart and the Knicks were eliminated by the Heat in the second round of the playoffs. Hart appeared in all six games, averaging 9.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, the Knicks lost the series 4-2.

Lillard has expressed his desire to win a championship (Image via Getty Images)

Damian Lillard wants to win, which is something he's expressed several times. However, he's also expressed his desire to stay with the Trail Blazers, who haven't been competitive in a while.

The Trail Blazers and Lillard reached the Western Conference Finals in 2019, but were swept by the Golden State Warriors. Over the last four years, they had two playoff appearances, yet they lost in the first round both times.

Lillard would certainly have a great chance of winning it all in Miami. However, trading for him would require a lot of assets that the Heat may not be willing to part ways with.

