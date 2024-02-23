"Damn near fumbled the joke": Fans mock NBA insider's attempt at roasting Shaquille O'Neal with Charles Barkley impression

Charles Barkley roasted Draymond Green with a great comeback joke during their broadcast of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game last Sunday. NBA on TNT insider Chris Haynes tried to use the same joke on Shaquille O'Neal, but it felt flat and fans mocked him for it.

On the pregame coverage of the LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup, Haynes used Barkley's comeback joke on Shaq.

Here's the conversation:

"You know who just asked about you, Shaq?" Haynes asked.

"Who?" Shaq replied.

"Nobody," Haynes said, which was the punchline.

It fell a little flat for Chris Haynes, who was trying to be funny and was a little nervous in delivering the punchline. However, Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the TNT crew were a good sport and still laughed at it. They pointed out that it was Charles Barkley's joke that went viral last Sunday.

But fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, still mocked Haynes for butchering the joke with his delivery. One fan even wrote:

"He damn near fumbled the joke."

Another fan noticed how nervous Haynes was when he was telling the joke:

"Bro was nervous telling the joke."

This fan commented sarcastically:

"Steal a joke. Steal a joke everyone heard Chuck tell barely a week ago. Fumble the delivery on the joke. Say it to one of the most popular NBA players ever while being CHRIS B. HAYNES. Yeah, man. Great stuff."

Here are other reactions to Haynes' joke:

What did Charles Barkley say to Draymond Green?

Charles Barkley, Draymond Green and Taylor Rooks called parts of the 2024 All-Star Game last Sunday in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game got out of hand and less exciting, so Barkley and Green decided to entertain the fans by roasting each other on television.

One of Green's roasts includes calling out Barkley's suit for the game, which he said cost $1,000. However, "The Round Mound of Rebound" had a great comeback, a simple yet effective one, that got everyone laughing, including Green, Rooks and fans who were watching.

Here's how the conversation went down:

"How much did you pay for this suit?" Green asked.

"Probably a thousand dollars," Barkley replied.

"It looked like it (laughs)," the former DPOY said.

"You know what's funny about that? You know who's asking you the other day?" Barkley asked.

"Who's that?" Green answered.

"Nobody (laughs)," Chuck with the mic drop.

