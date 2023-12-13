Daniela Rajic shows off $23,841 Hermes handbag as she cheers on hubby Paul George

On Tuesday night, Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic was courtside to support her husband and the LA Clippers. Along with being up close on the action, she was also sporting a very expensive accessory.

While the LA Clippers were taking on the Sacramento Kings, Daniela Rajic posted multiple photos to her Instagram story. Sitting in her lap is a Hermes bag that costs nearly $24,000.

Rajic was born and raised in New York, and is a former model. She currently has 219,000 followers on Instagram. Her and Paul George began dating in 2013, and decided to tie the knot in 2022. The couple has three children together, two girls named Olivia and Natasha and a son named Paul.

Following her modeling career, Rajic went into the world on entrepreneurship. Back in 2020, her and another NBA wife came together to launch their own swimwear line title "Nude Swim." A year later, they partnered up again to launch their own online boutique store called SD Picks.

George only logged 15 minutes of action with his wife sitting courtside. In that time, he posted a stat line of nine points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals. The Clippers went on to beat the Sacramento Kings by a final score of 119-99.

Paul George forced to leave game due to injury

The reason why Paul George didn't play much on Tuesday night was because he sustained an injury. During the first half against the Sacramento Kings, he was forced to exit and not return due to left groin soreness.

Injuries have plauged George's career, but he's been a constant in the lineup for the LA Clippers this season. He has appeared in all of their games, and is still posting All-Star level numbers. George's averages currently sit at 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals. With his wife sitting courtside, this was awful timing for him to sustain an injury.

After the game, head coach Ty Lue was asked to give an update on George's status. On a more positive note, he stated the star forward could have re-entered the game if they had needed him to.

When the Clippers first traded for James Harden, they went into a bit of a tailspin. However, they've managed to turn things around. The Clippers are 7-3 over their last ten games and winners of five straight. Losing a key player after they've just figured out how to co-exist would be a tough blow for the new-look squad.