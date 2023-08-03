Danny Granger net worth: Salary, assets, and other financial details explored

Danny Granger became the face of the Indiana Pacers after the team dismantled the core of Jermaine O'Neal, Stephen Jackson and Ron Artest post their infamous brawl in 2005.

The former 17th overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft had a decent NBA career which lasted for 10 seasons. Nonetheless, Granger still has several NBA accomplishments including an All-Star selection in 2009 and winning the NBA Most Improved Player the same year.

2009 was also his best season in the NBA as he averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals.

After suffering a left knee tendinosis back in the 2012-13 season, his career only lasted for two more seasons in the NBA.

When he was traded by the Indiana Pacers in the 2013-14 season, Danny Granger only played 12 games for the LA Clippers. Later, Miami Heat signed him up for the 2014-15 season, but he only lasted for 30 games and retired from the sport.

According to Hoopshype, Granger's basketball career earned him $71.1 million, but according to CA Knowledge, his net worth in 2023 is valued at $40 million.

Danny Granger and his increasing net worth through wise investments

Post retirement, the former Indiana Pacers forward has made good investment decisions as his net worth of $21 million in 2018, has almost doubled in 2023. He has set up a real estate investment company and also made some appearances in the media as a game analyst for CBS Sports Network.

As a former New Mexico Lobo, he was inducted by the school in their sports hall of fame back in April 2017 and has been actively involved in the "Dribble to Stop Diabetes" campaign because of his family's history with disease.

His 'Danny Granger Youth Foundation' was founded in 2008 and aims to empower disadvantaged youth through education and athletics. He is also an active Jehovah's Witness.

