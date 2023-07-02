Dante Exum returns to NBA after signing with Mavericks: Contract, duration & more

After being MIA from the NBA for two seasons, Dante Exum is making his return by signing with the Dallas Mavericks. Both parties agreed a one-year contract worth $2.7 million. Dante doesn't have a player option in the contract, which means he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Before his stints with FC Barcelona Basquet and the Serbian league, Dante Exum was supposed to play for the Houston Rockets. Exum initially signed a three-year deal worth $8.1 million with the Rockets. Unfortunately, Houston decided to wave him due to the player's recurring injury problems.

Now after spending some time away from the States, Exum has had the opportunity to play the sport he loves on the international scene. He provided solid performances and arguably better outputs compared to his previous numbers in the NBA. After gaining that experience, Dante will look to prove his worth by suiting up for the Mavericks.

A look at Dante Exum's NBA career

Dante Exum

Dante Exum burst onto the basketball scene with immense hype and promise, showcasing a rare blend of size, speed and agility at 6' 6". His impressive performances in international tournaments attracted the attention of scouts and NBA teams, setting high expectations as he entered the 2014 NBA Draft.

The Utah Jazz selected Exum with the fifth overall pick, marking the beginning of his NBA journey filled with excitement and anticipation. Despite his youth and limited experience against elite competition, Exum displayed glimpses of his immense talent during his rookie season. Renowned for his lightning-fast first step, smooth ball-handling skills and defensive potential, he seemed destined to become a significant contributor to the Jazz.

Unfortunately, Exum's promising trajectory was derailed by a series of devastating injuries. In the summer of 2015, he suffered a torn ACL while representing the Australian national team. This setback forced him to miss the entire 2015-16 season, impeding his development and depriving him of valuable game time and experience.

The path to recovery proved to be an arduous one for Exum, as subsequent seasons were marred by recurring injuries and inconsistent performances. Struggling to regain his rhythm and confidence on the court, he found it challenging to secure a consistent role in the Jazz's rotation. Although he occasionally displayed flashes of his natural prowess, his impact remained limited, overshadowed by the specter of his injury history.

Seeking a fresh start, Exum was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season. However, the change of scenery failed to ignite the desired resurgence, as injuries continued to plague him. Frequent spells on the sidelines further hindered his progress and prevented him from establishing himself as a reliable contributor.

Eventually, a combination of unfortunate circumstances, recurring injuries and the intensely competitive nature of the NBA led to Dante Exum's departure from the league.

Despite glimpses of his undeniable potential, his inability to consistently stay healthy and fulfill his promise prompted teams to reassess his long-term viability. He's now back in the league and ready to prove himself all over again.

