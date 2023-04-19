Darius Garland Joins LeBron James and Kyrie Irving with Historic Playoff Half Scoring for Cavs

Darius Garland etched his name in Cleveland Cavaliers history with his 26-point explosion in Game 2 of their series against the New York Knicks. "DG" joined LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as the only players in franchise history to score at least 25 points in a playoff half.
Garland shot 60% from the field, including 4-6 from behind the arc to carry the Cavaliers to a 59-39 halftime lead. Cleveland’s starting point guard only had 17 points in Game 1 on 7-13 shooting.
“DG” must have been fed up with all the praise thrown at New York Knicks counterpart Jalen Brunson. New York’s shifty playmaker ran the show in Game 1, carrying the Knicks to an incredible win on the road to open the series. Some basketball critics were saying that Brunson should have an All-Star this season.
Darius Garland didn’t make it to the All-Star game this season, but he has averaged almost similar numbers to last year when he was selected. He has put up 21.6 PPG, 7.8 APG and 1.2 SPG. Garland is also shooting 46.2% from the field, which is tied for his career-best, including a career-best 41.0% from behind the arc.
More importantly, Garland’s sizzling start set the tone for the Cavaliers, who tied their series with the Knicks at one game apiece.
“DG” followed LeBron James’ footsteps who dropped 25 straight points in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons. James scored 29 out of both teams’ 30-point output in the last 16 minutes of that game.
Kyrie Irving had his explosion against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Irving dropped 21 of his 42 points in the third quarter and 28 in a half. What was even more incredible in that performance was the fact that “Uncle Drew” rolled his left ankle at the start of the third quarter.
Darius Garland is in enviable company in Cleveland Cavaliers lore.
Darius Garland made sure the series is tied going to New York
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made the playoffs since LeBron James took the team to the NBA Finals in 2018. They came out flat in the crucial minutes of Game 1, disappointing the towel-waving horde that was thirsting for a postseason victory.
Darius Garland’s sizzling-hot start helped the home team grab control of the game. The Knicks tried different defensive strategies on him and he was still on fire.
Jarrett Allen, during a lull in the action, told Garland this:
“You different today. That’s a whole new DG.”
Cleveland’s defense also clamped down on Jalen Brunson. New York’s playmaker was limited to 20 points on 5-17 shooting, including 1-8 from behind the arc. Brunson did have an impact in other areas as he also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will need more nights like this from Darius Garland as they look to grab control of the series in New York.
You may also like to read: "He loves Darius Garland a lot" - Jackie MacMullan claims that Stephen Curry is a huge fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard