Darius Garland Joins LeBron James and Kyrie Irving with Historic Playoff Half Scoring for Cavs

Darius Garland etched his name in Cleveland Cavaliers history with his 26-point explosion in Game 2 of their series against the New York Knicks. "DG" joined LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as the only players in franchise history to score at least 25 points in a playoff half.

Garland shot 60% from the field, including 4-6 from behind the arc to carry the Cavaliers to a 59-39 halftime lead. Cleveland’s starting point guard only had 17 points in Game 1 on 7-13 shooting.

He joins LeBron and Kyrie as the only Cavs with more than 25 points in a playoff half over the last 25 seasons Darius Garland dropped 26 first half points vs. the KnicksHe joins LeBron and Kyrie as the only Cavs with more than 25 points in a playoff half over the last 25 seasons Darius Garland dropped 26 first half points vs. the Knicks 🔥He joins LeBron and Kyrie as the only Cavs with more than 25 points in a playoff half over the last 25 seasons 📈 https://t.co/htuKOUNfDQ

“DG” must have been fed up with all the praise thrown at New York Knicks counterpart Jalen Brunson. New York’s shifty playmaker ran the show in Game 1, carrying the Knicks to an incredible win on the road to open the series. Some basketball critics were saying that Brunson should have an All-Star this season.

Darius Garland didn’t make it to the All-Star game this season, but he has averaged almost similar numbers to last year when he was selected. He has put up 21.6 PPG, 7.8 APG and 1.2 SPG. Garland is also shooting 46.2% from the field, which is tied for his career-best, including a career-best 41.0% from behind the arc.

More importantly, Garland’s sizzling start set the tone for the Cavaliers, who tied their series with the Knicks at one game apiece.

“DG” followed LeBron James’ footsteps who dropped 25 straight points in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons. James scored 29 out of both teams’ 30-point output in the last 16 minutes of that game.

LeBron went off against the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals 13 years ago 25 straight pointsLeBron went off against the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals 13 years ago 25 straight points 😳LeBron went off against the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals 13 years ago 👑 https://t.co/qnrXldgVY6

Kyrie Irving had his explosion against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Irving dropped 21 of his 42 points in the third quarter and 28 in a half. What was even more incredible in that performance was the fact that “Uncle Drew” rolled his left ankle at the start of the third quarter.

Drop a career high (42 points).



#UncleDrew LeBron in foul trouble. Team struggling. What do you do?Drop a career high (42 points). LeBron in foul trouble. Team struggling. What do you do?Drop a career high (42 points).#UncleDrew💯 https://t.co/ihWuZX83xB

Darius Garland is in enviable company in Cleveland Cavaliers lore.

Darius Garland made sure the series is tied going to New York

The Knicks-Cavaliers series shifts to New York tied at 1-1.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made the playoffs since LeBron James took the team to the NBA Finals in 2018. They came out flat in the crucial minutes of Game 1, disappointing the towel-waving horde that was thirsting for a postseason victory.

Darius Garland’s sizzling-hot start helped the home team grab control of the game. The Knicks tried different defensive strategies on him and he was still on fire.

Jarrett Allen, during a lull in the action, told Garland this:

“You different today. That’s a whole new DG.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jarrett Allen knows Darius Garland is locked in Jarrett Allen knows Darius Garland is locked in 😂 https://t.co/0EPey9uZnD

Cleveland’s defense also clamped down on Jalen Brunson. New York’s playmaker was limited to 20 points on 5-17 shooting, including 1-8 from behind the arc. Brunson did have an impact in other areas as he also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will need more nights like this from Darius Garland as they look to grab control of the series in New York.

