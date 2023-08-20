Darrell Armstrong once had the audacity to dunk in Shaquille O'Neal's size 22 shoes, leading to major dunk contest blooper

During his prime, Darrell Armstrong was among the most explosive dunkers in the NBA. In fact, during the 1996 All-Star weekend, Armstrong showcased his dunking ability during the dunk contest.

However, Armstrong had a plan that would have secured his spot in NBA history - had he gone through with it. At the time, Darrell Armstrong and Shaquille O'Neal were teammates for the Orlando Magic. Armstrong planned to execute a dunk while wearing Shaquille O'Neal's size 22 Reebok sneakers.

Unfortunately, Armstrong made a head-scratching mistake during the early rounds of the 1996 dunk contest by opting to score a layup rather than a dunk. As such, the Orlando Magic guard never progressed into the deeper rounds - where he reportedly wanted to dunk over Shaquille O'Neal while wearing his oversized sneakers.

Nonetheless, Darrell Armstrong made NBA history that night. Unfortunately, such history is as the first athlete to score a layup in the dunk contest. Armstrong was the first person to be featured in the Shaqtin' A Fool lowlight reel. It may not have been what Darrell Armstrong had hoped for from the dunk contest, but despite not being able to demonstrate his skill to dunk in size 22s, he gave NBA fans a chance to laugh and smile.

Shaquille O'Neal left his deal with Reebok

If Darrell Armstrong had performed his dunk in Shaquille O'Neal's Reebok's, it would have be some excellent advertising for the sneaker brand. However, Reebok's deal with Shaquille O'Neal ultimately came to an abrupt end.

During an appearance on the 'full-send podcast,' O'Neal revealed the reason that led him to end his partnership with Reebok, and begin making his own shoe line.

"I had a Reebok deal, 40 for 5. And, I'm leaivng the area one day and this lady, shes ripping me into half. 'You motherf***ers! You're charging these babies all this money for these shoes.' So, I had like $2,000 in my pocket and I was like 'Ma'am, I don't make the prices, here you go.' And, she smacked the money in my hand, 'Why don't you motherf***ers make a shoe that's affordable?'

"And, I thought about it and I was like, you know what, she's right. So, that day, I cut ties with Reebok...I said 'keep the money… this ain’t right. I’ll still wear the shoes I wear during the season, but I’ll be looking to do my own thing.'"

Despite the large sums of money on the table, Shaquille O'Neal went with what he believed was right. Given O'Neal's success as a business man since retiring from the NBA, it's highly unlikely that he regrets his decision - even if his shoe line never took off in the way many had expected it to.

