Darvin Ham hyped up Laker Nation despite getting swept by the Denver Nuggets - “It only gets better from here”

Darvin Ham’s LA Lakers were sent home by the Denver Nuggets in just four games in the Western Conference Finals. The defeat was so frustrating to LeBron James that he even contemplated retiring.

Two months later, that gloom has turned into excited fervor as the Hollywood squad gears for next season. Ham had this to say on SiriusXM NBA Radio to Lakers fans after GM Rob Pelinka’s masterful offseason moves:

“We want the fire at our feet. We want the opportunity to go to an even higher level. We have a great partnership. … A lot that we’ve gotten done. He and I [Pelinka] are similar in the way we think.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The Laker Nation - get ready to put your seatbelt on and be in for a great, joyous ride, man. It only gets better from here.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Darvin Ham talks about building a winner with Rob Pelinka when he joined "Laker nation – get ready to put your seat belt on. It only gets better from here"Darvin Ham talks about building a winner with Rob Pelinka when he joined @TheFrankIsola & @SarahKustok at NBA Summer League #LakeShow "Laker nation – get ready to put your seat belt on. It only gets better from here"Darvin Ham talks about building a winner with Rob Pelinka when he joined @TheFrankIsola & @SarahKustok at NBA Summer League #LakeShow https://t.co/CJF9myFGFE

Pelinka’s series of offseason moves paved the way for Darvin Ham’s exuberance. The Lakers GM landed Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish in free agency. They kept Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves without bleeding through the nose in the salary cap.

But, none of these moves would have mattered had they not known earlier that LeBron James would be returning. Darvin Ham would not have been able to put that smirk on his face had he not been aware that “King James” will be back for his 21st season.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer just confirmed he wasn’t going anywhere at the ESPYs:

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor. Real question for me is, ‘Can I play without cheating this game?’ The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

ESPN @espn



Go off, Bron "Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."Go off, Bron "Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."Go off, Bron 😂 https://t.co/4X1Fqs0PqX

Last year, the LA Lakers stumbled to a horrific start, tying a franchise-worst 2-10 start. Darvin Ham’s refrain was stacking up the days, learning, fighting through and competing. He’s signing an entirely different tune now with a vastly retooled lineup and LeBron James back for another tour of duty.

Laker Nation will also expect more from Darvin Ham

Darvin Ham was a first-time head coach. Had the LA Lakers not made the playoffs, he still would have likely remained in his spot. Team governor Jeanie Buss repeatedly confirmed she trusted Ham to lead the team.

Ham, however, probably performed more than what fans expected. In his first year of calling the shots, he helped lead his team to the conference finals despite the awful start.

With a stacked roster, expectations for Darvin Ham will only increase. He will most likely be out of Hollywood if the LA Lakers have another terrible start to their season.

OG Slim @Jody_McFly Mike Malone has outcoached Darvin Ham in nearly every game. Mike Malone has outcoached Darvin Ham in nearly every game.

In the series against the Denver Nuggets, a few analysts weren’t convinced by some of Ham’s strategies and plans. With a year tacked on his resume as head coach, fans will be expecting he has also improved along with the roster.

Also read: Darvin Ham says the LA Lakers have only one goal in their mind for the upcoming season -"That’s what we’re in it for"

Poll : 0 votes