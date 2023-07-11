The LA Lakers fell short of reaching the NBA Finals, losing to the Denver Nuggets in four games during the Western Conference Finals. Despite this setback, Darvin Ham, the team's defensive head coach, remains determined and confident about their goals for the upcoming season.

Despite having one of the league's oldest rosters, Ham believes the Lakers have what it takes to contend for the championship.

"Hell yeah; without question. “That’s what we’re in it for," Ham said when asked if they are still eyeing for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

"We’re about winning around here and winning big. It’s not just about, ‘Hey we made the playoffs.’ We’re trying to get to that pinnacle and conquer it.

Ham also expressed his appreciation for the team's offseason acquisitions. While the Lakers didn't sign any All-Stars, they have built a solid core of players to complement their All-Star duo.

"Rightfully so, but our franchise has that tag of chasing down stars and trying to acquire the best possible talent across the board. But sometimes I think the way the game is trending, it’s all about cohesiveness. It’s not just about winning right now. It’s about being able to win right now and have sustainability pieces."

The Lakers had an impressive offseason, re-signing quality role players such as D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves. They also added depth by signing Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent. With a revamped roster, the Lakers have the potential to become one of the top teams in the Western Conference next season.

Darvin Ham and Jared Vanderbilt welcomed Jaxson Hayes during summer league

Orlando Magic v New Orleans Pelicans

Jaxson Hayes is the newest big man for the Lakers that will help take some load off Anthony Davis. Los Angeles signed Hayes on a two-year deal to be the backup center for AD. With this acquisition, the team has gradually addressed their frontcourt concerns heading into next season.

Darvin Ham and Jared Vanderbilt were together in a recent summer league game and the two welcomed the newest center for their team.

The three were seen courtside sharing a moment. Ham and Vanderbilt wasted no time in welcoming Hayes to their bond. It looks like the three of them are all ready to get to work together.

