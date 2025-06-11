"Darvin Ham you are Knicks head coach": NBA fans react as New York’s pursuit of its top 3 coaching targets hits dead end

The New York Knicks are actively working to fill the head coaching vacancy left by Tom Thibodeau’s departure. According to multiple reports, the Knicks’ front office has shown strong interest in current Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.
In addition, the franchise reportedly requested permission to speak with Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka. However, both teams denied those requests, and the Mavericks are expected to do the same if the Knicks formally reach out about Kidd.
The news quickly set NBA fans abuzz, with many reacting to the Knicks' failed attempts to secure any of their top targets. On social media, fans began speculating about the next likely candidate, with many name-dropping former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham as a potential frontrunner to take over in New York.
Darvin Ham is currently Doc Rivers' assistant in Milwaukee
Darvin Ham has spent several years as an assistant coach in the NBA and also brings two seasons of head coaching experience to the table. The former Detroit Pistons forward began his coaching journey with the LA Lakers in 2011 as an assistant and, 11 years later, earned his first head coaching opportunity with the same franchise.
Appointed as the Lakers’ head coach in 2022, Ham led the team to the Western Conference Finals in his first season and guided them to victory in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. Despite these achievements, he was dismissed after two seasons with the team. As a head coach, Ham compiled a 90-74 regular season record.
He is currently serving as an assistant coach under Doc Rivers with the Milwaukee Bucks. Following the Bucks’ first-round exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, there has been growing speculation about possible changes to the team's coaching staff.
