"Darvin Ham you are Knicks head coach": NBA fans react as New York’s pursuit of its top 3 coaching targets hits dead end

The New York Knicks are actively working to fill the head coaching vacancy left by Tom Thibodeau’s departure. According to multiple reports, the Knicks’ front office has shown strong interest in current Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

Ad

In addition, the franchise reportedly requested permission to speak with Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka. However, both teams denied those requests, and the Mavericks are expected to do the same if the Knicks formally reach out about Kidd.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The news quickly set NBA fans abuzz, with many reacting to the Knicks' failed attempts to secure any of their top targets. On social media, fans began speculating about the next likely candidate, with many name-dropping former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham as a potential frontrunner to take over in New York.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Darvin Ham you are the Knicks head coach," a fan commented.

Michael Myers @balanceNoptionz LINK Darvin Ham you are the Knicks head coach

Ad

Another fan commented:

Finals Keklord @KeklordSama LINK Please let the Knicks sign darvin ham that shit would be so fucking funny bro

Ad

A fan said:

.Ryan @r3pliku LINK I’m sure the Bucks would let Darvin Ham speak with the Knicks

Ad

Another fan said:

Lemon Pepper Lou @LVstackiN LINK The Knicks going to end up hiring Darvin Ham & he will end up starting Taurean Prince over Jalen Brunson

Ad

A fan wrote:

Xanthony Davis @PretttyFlackooo LINK The Knicks should really look into Darvin Ham. Salute

Ad

Another fan wrote:

nick @nsitto2 LINK Hire Darvin Ham

Ad

Darvin Ham is currently Doc Rivers' assistant in Milwaukee

Darvin Ham has spent several years as an assistant coach in the NBA and also brings two seasons of head coaching experience to the table. The former Detroit Pistons forward began his coaching journey with the LA Lakers in 2011 as an assistant and, 11 years later, earned his first head coaching opportunity with the same franchise.

Ad

Appointed as the Lakers’ head coach in 2022, Ham led the team to the Western Conference Finals in his first season and guided them to victory in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. Despite these achievements, he was dismissed after two seasons with the team. As a head coach, Ham compiled a 90-74 regular season record.

He is currently serving as an assistant coach under Doc Rivers with the Milwaukee Bucks. Following the Bucks’ first-round exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, there has been growing speculation about possible changes to the team's coaching staff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More