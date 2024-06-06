Darvin Ham’s lack of preparation among key issues, Lakers have “no doubt” JJ Redick is better: Report 

Amid JJ Redick's reported frontrunner status in the LA Lakers' coaching search, some have expressed skepticism about his qualifications. However, the Lakers are reportedly confident the former NBA sharpshooter can excel in one key area their former coach, Darvin Ham, struggled.

During his two-year LA coaching tenure, Ham was regularly criticized for his lack of preparation and in-game adjustments. Despite finishing with a respectable 90-74 record and leading the Lakers to the playoffs both years, many felt he held the team back.

That includes during this year's 4-1 first-round playoff series loss to the Denver Nuggets. Three of the Lakers' four losses came by single-digits, including two two-point defeats, with them regularly getting outplayed in crunch time. So, many fans and analysts reasoned that a better coaching strategy could have been the difference-maker in the series.

While Redick has zero NBA coaching experience, he has garnered a reputation for being among the league's highest IQ basketball analysts. He has showcased his hoops knowledge as an ESPN broadcaster and on his podcasts.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, LA feels Redick's rigorous attention to detail will translate to coaching, making him a suitable replacement for Ham.

"There are no doubts about Redick’s work ethic, particularly in comparison to Ham’s," Buha said Wednesday.

"One of the common internal complaints with Ham was his lack of preparation. Conversely, Redick is obsessively structured and organized, from dogmatically attempting 342 game-speed shots every day during the offseason as a player to swiftly developing into one of the game’s premier NBA analysts and podcasters after retiring in 2021."

While JJ Redick hasn't officially been hired yet, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the Lakers are "zeroing in on" him. Thus, it appears the franchise is willing to gamble on Redick's inexperience in hopes of landing the next up-and-coming analytical coaching prodigy.

Lakers reportedly view JJ Redick as ideal short-term and long-term coaching option

Despite coming off a Round 1 postseason exit, LA is seemingly still in win-now mode. However, given its aging core, its championship window may soon close.

Superstar forward LeBron James, JJ Redick's podcast co-host, is already 39, the same age as Redick. Meanwhile, James' co-star Anthony Davis is 31, possibly in the latter stages of his prime.

Thus, many feel the Lakers either need to choose a proven, experienced coach to lead their title pursuit or retool their roster and hire a younger coach. However, according to Jovan Buha, the organization feels Redick is an ideal fit in both scenarios.

"The franchise views Redick as the candidate who can maximize the short-term championship window with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but also drive the long-term culture and sustainability of the Lakers’ next era," Buha said.

It remains to be seen how the Lakers will approach this offseason. James is expected to opt out of his $51.4 million player option for next season to become a free agent. Meanwhile, LA likely needs to make roster upgrades around James and Davis in addition to a coaching change to contend for another championship.

Regardless, it appears the Lakers view Redick as the right man for their coaching job ahead of their offseason of uncertainty.

