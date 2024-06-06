"I am gobsmacked. I don't get it" - Nick Wright unleashes lengthy rant amid JJ Redick reportedly being in pole position to coach LeBron and Lakers

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick is reportedly the LA Lakers' primary coaching target, with the organization purportedly leaning toward hiring him later this month. However, according to FS1's Nick Wright, Redick shouldn't even be in contention for the position.

Despite having no NBA coaching experience, Redick has been the odds-on favorite to be named LA's next coach the past few weeks. Many have cited his elite basketball knowledge and podcast co-host connection to Lakers superstar forward LeBron James as his key selling points.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania confirmed Redick's frontrunner status. Charania noted that the 39-year-old has the edge over LA's other top coaching target, New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego, a far more experienced candidate.

He added that LA may wait until after Redick's upcoming ESPN NBA Finals coverage to officially hire him.

On Wednesday's "First Things First" episode, Wright, an avid James supporter, unleashed a lengthy rant about Redick's lack of coaching qualifications.

He highlighted how the lowly Charlotte Hornets didn't even hire Redick despite him being reported as a "serious candidate" in April. The Hornets instead chose Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee.

"I am gobsmacked," Wright said. "I remember when it was first tweeted that JJ was getting an interview with the Hornets ... that job, we were like, 'Really? Fresh out of the announcing booth—before the podcast even started—you're gonna make this guy the head coach?'"

Wright then expressed confusion that the NBA world has seemingly accepted an inexperienced coach will likely take over one of the league's most prestigious franchises.

"We've just gotten used to the idea, 'Oh, yeah, JJ Redick is going to be the head coach of the Lakers,'" Wright said.

"He's gonna be the head coach of the Lakers, JJ Redick is, and everyone's like, 'Oh, yeah, I expect it now,' when it was six weeks ago the idea that he might be the head coach of the Hornets, and we were like, 'Wow, that's something, but I guess the Hornets are thinking outside the box.' I don't get it."

Nick Wright likens JJ Redick's coaching prospects to Steve Nash's Nets coaching tenure

During his rant about the Lakers potentially hiring JJ Redick, Nick Wright compared the scenario to the Brooklyn Nets hiring Steve Nash in 2020.

Nash, a two-time MVP renowned for his high basketball IQ, was hired to shepherd the Nets' veteran-laden core headlined by superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, the first-time coach lasted a little over two seasons before getting fired in 2022, winning just one playoff series.

"We saw something like this with the Nets with Steve Nash. It was a disaster," Wright said.

Wright then dismissed arguments about Redick potentially being the next Steve Kerr. The Golden State Warriors hired the former sharpshooter in 2014 despite his lack of NBA coaching experience. He has since guided the franchise to four championships, establishing the Warriors as one of the league's premier franchises.

According to Wright, Kerr had a leg up after spending three years (2007 to 2010) as the Phoenix Suns' president and general manager.

"I don't like the Steve Kerr example," Wright said. "The Steve people are like, 'What about Steve Kerr?' He ran a team. He ran a front office, it's just different."

Time will tell whether Redick will follow in Nash or Kerr's footsteps as a coach. However, the Lakers potentially hiring him will likely be risky given his inexperience.

