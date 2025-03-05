"Darvin Ham’s vibrator controller must have ran out of battery": Fans react to ex-Lakers forward's hilarious brain fade moment

Former Lakers forward Taurean Prince went viral on Tuesday following a hilarious brain fade moment during the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Atlanta Hawks. On the very first possession of the game, Prince was called for traveling after rising to take a shot but ending up back on the floor with the basketball still in his hands.

The veteran forward had an open mid-range jumper and confidently went up for the shot. However, for some unknown reason, he hesitated and didn’t release the ball, seemingly torn between shooting or passing to a teammate.

Despite the mix-up, hoops fans couldn’t help but laugh at Prince's indecision, sharing candid reactions across social media. Many also brought up former Lakers coach and current Bucks assistant Darvin Ham in the conversation.

"Darvin Ham’s vibrator controller for Prince must have ran out of battery while Prince is mid-air," a fan commented.

"I see darvin "pocket hands" ham, not suprised lmaoooooo," commented another fan.

"Darvin Ham forgot to press the shoot button," a fan wrote.

"looked at darvin ham and said 'this ya mans?'" wrote another fan.

"Im trying to figure out what actually happened. I don’t see the ball move like it slipped a little," a fan said.

"Taurean Prince's controller died on the first play of the game," said another fan.

Taurean Prince helps Bucks beat Hawks

Taurean Prince played a solid role as the Milwaukee Bucks secured a 127-121 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The veteran forward was part of the starting lineup alongside Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez.

Prince played 29 minutes and contributed across the board. He scored eight points, grabbed one rebound, dished out two assists and recorded one steal. He shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 of 5 from beyond the arc.

