"Daryl Morey is a liar & fraud" - NBA fans unleash on 76ers' President for trading Patrick Beverley to Bucks 

Daryl Morey has landed himself in the crosshairs of NBA fans after trading Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the trade deadline. Since signing with the 76ers, Beverley has become a fan-favorite for his vocal leadership and hard-nosed play. Much like with past teams, his stop in Philadelphia has seen him earn plenty of admiration from fans.

When the news surfaced indicating that the 76ers had dealt Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks, fans weren't too happy with Daryl Morey. To make matters worse, Beverley indicated on a recent episode of "The Pat Bev Pod" that he had assurances from Morey that he wouldn't be traded ahead of the deadline.

While Beverley concluded that him being traded after hearing from Daryl Morey that he wouldn't is likely a part of a bigger move, fans were furious. In the replies to the video, many echoed what Beverley's co-host, Rone from Barstool Sports, stated. That Daryl Morey is a liar.

This, of course, was something that former MVP James Harden had expressed over the offseason prior to forcing his way to the LA Clippers. While Harden's spat with Morey was seen as polarizing to many fans, the Beverley trade has many fans joining James Harden in their distrust of Morey.

Looking back at James Harden's beef with Daryl Morey this offseason

Given that Patrick Beverley indicated Daryl Morey had made it clear he wouldn't be traded, many fans have drawn connections to James Harden's earlier beef. At the time, many believed that Harden may be attempting to force his way out of Philly and was simply stirring up drama.

As Adrian Wojnarowski indicated at the time, Morey didn't give Harden the contract extension the former MVP believed he would. He then cut off trade talks as well. It was then reported that Harden was then expected to attend training camp, further adding to the guard's frustrations.

At the time, he boldly called Morey a liar while in China as part of a promotional tour. Stirring up quite a bit of attention. As he told those in attendance, he had no plans to ever be a part of an organization led my Morey.

Since then, the 76ers' focus has been on putting together a successful season, with Beverley being a key part of their success. In the wake of Joel Embiid's recent knee injury, the expectation is that the 76ers will struggle to hold on to their spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

While Beverley will move up in the standings by joining the Bucks, the sentiment around Morey seems to be increasingly negative. Whether this impacts how he and the 76ers are viewed by future free agents, only time will tell.

